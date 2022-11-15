ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Big-name concerts announced for IndyCar Weekend at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — It was such a success this past summer, Hy-Vee is making sure the excitement only grows for this summer’s IndyCar Race Weekend. Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced the four headlining acts for concerts that will bookend the NTT IndyCar Series races on July 22nd and July 23rd next summer at the Iowa Speedway in […]
NEWTON, IA
KBOE Radio

AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO IOWA ALL-STATE BAND, ORCHESTRA, AND CHORUS

The Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA) unveiled the names that made the cut for Iowa All-State Band, Orchestra, and Chorus. The students who made the cut will perform today through Saturday at the Iowa All-State Music Festival. Our listening area was well-represented, and the names of the students from our area can be found below.
IOWA STATE
waukee.org

WinterFest celebrates holiday cheer in Waukee

Bring on the holiday cheer with Waukee's free, annual WinterFest celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Downtown Triangle area. Downtown businesses will host open houses from 4-8 p.m. The rest of the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. sharp when Santa Claus and Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke light the WinterFest Tree!
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Adventureland unveils new attractions

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland unveiled a new attraction coming to Altoona next summer. At an expo in Orlando, representatives showed off the "ships that will set sail" next summer on the viking-themed super flume water ride called "Draken Falls." Each of the 10 viking ships seats six people in...
ALTOONA, IA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
OGDEN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award

Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Fighting for survival: Reinventing Merle Hay and Valley West

Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
DES MOINES, IA
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
Des Moines Business Record

A plan to make the West Des Moines-Clive University Avenue corridor a 'live, work and play' destination

A 650-acre area in Clive and West Des Moines would include more mixed-use designations under a plan approved this week by West Des Moines' Planning and Zoning Commission. The area is between University Avenue and Interstate Highway 235 and 22nd Street/Northwest 86th Street and Interstate 35/80. The light purple areas on the map show where mixed-use land designations are proposed. Most are currently either commercial or office uses. Map courtesy of Confluence.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Daniel “Danny” Ertz of Carroll

Daniel “Danny” Joseph Ertz, age 28, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Glidden with Pastor Patrick Hendersen of Grace Church of Carroll officiating. Burial will be at the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
CARROLL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months

A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
1230kfjb.com

Knockboxes for Marshalltown Residents

Marshalltown Fire Department is starting a new program with Knockboxes. Chief Rierson joined KFJB yesterday to explain why a Knockbox is useful. They are boxes that can be installed on the side of buildings. Anyone over 75 or with a medical condition can apply to get a knockbox installed on...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Crews battle fire in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to put out a fire in West Des Moines. The fire was at Stoneridge Condominiums on 50th Street. It was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters on the scene told KCCI that everyone got out safely. The fire is currently under control, but...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' low-income areas offered slower internet for higher costs

Reproduced from an analysis by The Markup of AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon, and U.S. Census data; Note: "Slow" internet defined as less than 25 Mbps download speed; Income determined by median household income of area in which customers live; Chart: Axios VisualsA new investigation by The Markup reveals rampant disparities when it comes to internet service in marginalized communities in major cities in the U.S., including Des Moines.Driving the news: People in lower-income, historically redlined neighborhoods are routinely paying the same price for slower internet service as people in upper-income areas pay for high-speed internet, the analysis found.Why it matters: Digital discrimination puts populations...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death

(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy