Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port
CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Neither Russia, Nor U.S. Will Use Nuclear Weapons
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters. In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit,...
The Jewish Press
Report: 32% of American Jews Have No Jewish Community Association, 53% Critical of Israel
A new report based on surveys commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation over the last two years (The American Jewish Community: Trends and Changes in Engagement and Perceptions) shows that 32% percent of respondents said that between work, family, and other obligations, they simply do not have time to be involved with Jewish organizations and institutions, and 28% said that Jewish organizations were simply not a high priority for them.
US News and World Report
India's Modi, Britain's Sunak Meet at G20, Discuss Ways to Boost Trade
(Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the Group of 20 summit in Bali on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries. It was the first meeting between Modi and Sunak, who is of Indian origin, since he...
‘Our Rishi Sunak’ – comic Anuvab Pal on India’s strange attitude to the PM
‘You are going to London?” a smirking Indian immigration officer said to me at Mumbai airport. “Our Rishi Sunak is there.” “What do you mean ‘our’?” I asked. “He’s there, but he’s ours,” the officer replied. “He’s a British person whose grandparents are from East Africa,” I added, bringing some pedantry to a humourless exchange. “Yeah, they all say that,” he concluded. “You’ll be fine.” He stamped my passport and, with a slight wave, dismissed me, certain that when I landed, I’d be taken care of by one of “ours”. Perhaps even picked up by Sunak at Heathrow and asked: “Have you eaten yet?”
US News and World Report
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country
When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it. Under the umbrella of a tech giant, not only would he have job security, he thought, but visa security as well. Originally from China, he needed the sponsorship of an H-1B work visa to stay in the U.S.
Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast
A funeral has been held for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine
Brazil's incoming government unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say
BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements.
The Jewish Press
Ukraine: Backing Antisemitism at UN While Pressuring Israel for Arms
It was just another day at the United Nations. But, instead of its usual business being simply more evidence of the way the virus of anti-Semitism has injected itself into just about everything that within its purview, it recently supplied us with an additional insight. A vote in one of the General Assembly’s committees provided proof that the idealization of the embattled government of Ukraine is somewhat disconnected from reality.
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Missile, Vows 'Fiercer' Response to U.S., Allies
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday as it warned of "fiercer military responses" to U.S. efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington is taking a "gamble it will regret." North Korea has conducted a record number of such tests...
US News and World Report
Senegal Reform Implementation Slower Than Expected - IMF Staff
(Reuters) - Senegal has made "significant progress" in implementing structural reforms but those have come at a slower pace than anticipated, the International Monetary Fund's staff said on Wednesday. Performance of the reform program was "broadly satisfactory" and "the economy should rebound in 2023 with a strong pickup in growth...
US News and World Report
China Urges Calm About Poland Missile Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - All parties should "stay calm and exercise restraint under current circumstances," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, told a regular briefing on Wednesday, in remarks about a Russian-made missile that landed in Poland. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
US News and World Report
Iran Protests: Social Media Videos Show Flames at Home of Late Leader Khomeini
DUBAI (Reuters) - Video clips showing a fire at the ancestral home in Iran of the Islamic Republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, have appeared on social media, with activists saying it was torched by protesters. Reuters verified the location of two video clips using the distinctive arches and buildings...
Inflation in Britain accelerates to 11.1% — a 41-year high
LONDON — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months through October, compared with...
US News and World Report
IMF Sees Nicaragua's Economy Expanding by 3% Next Year
(Reuters) - Nicaragua's economy is forecast to grow 3% in 2023, down from expected growth of 4% this year, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement released on Wednesday, adding its economic outlook is favorable despite global risks going forward. "Nicaragua's economic outlook is favorable, although risks to the...
msn.com
Dreams of wealth turn to dust for Qatar migrant workers
Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to Qatar in recent years to work on giant construction schemes as it boosted its infrastructure ahead of the World Cup. Drawn by the prospect of making more money than they could ever hope to at home, migrants make up nearly 90 percent of Qatar's population of 2.8 million.
US News and World Report
Pope Francis Says Vatican Ready to Mediate to End Ukraine Conflict - Paper
MILAN (Reuters) - Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv was...
US News and World Report
China Pushes Back on FBI Claims of Chinese 'Police Stations' in U.S.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China on Friday pushed back on claims it was operating 'police stations' on U.S. soil, calling the sites volunteer-run, after the FBI director said he was "very concerned" about unauthorized stations that have been linked to Beijing's influence operations. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
