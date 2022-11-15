Read full article on original website
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
La Crosse leaders attend ribbon cutting for new North Side apartment complex
Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, a La Crosse real estate developer, has launched an apartment complex on the land across from the O'Reilly Auto Parts on George Street.
La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North. Crews will be working on the pavement. The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
94.3 Jack FM
Countdown To Major Health System Merger
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A healthcare merger is expected to start operations very soon. The merger between Bellin Health and La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System will close on Nov. 30 with the start of operations beginning the following day. The partnership allows the health systems to offer access...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
wizmnews.com
Hicke will go to trial for killing 15-year-old in La Crosse, after trying to get case dismissed
A trial will be scheduled next year in the La Crosse shooting death of a 15-year-old boy during a confrontation near the Gundersen main hospital. Judge Elliott Levine says Sage Hicke may be tried for murder in August, and it could last about a week. Hicke is charged with killing...
wktysports.com
After revenge win over neighbor Onalaska in semis, 7th-ranked West Salem gets No. 4 Monroe for state championship
The West Salem High School football team may have played its “super bowl” already, as it heads into Friday’s state championship game. LISTEN: Pregame Friday on WKTY for West Salem-Monroe begins at 9:50 a.m. Kickoff at 10. Tune in on the WKTY app, online here or on the radio at 96.7 FM / 580 AM.
One person injured in snow skid crash; narrowly misses school bus
According to the Vernon County Sheriff, on Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Charles Schuster from Menomonee Falls began to skid on County Highway EE as he tried to slow down for an intersection on State Highway 80. Authorities claim Schuster -- heading west-- slid through the stop sign and missed striking a school bus heading north on State Highway 80.
La Crosse County Highway Department warns drives about snowy roads after head-on collision
WEST SALEM (WKBT) — No one is injured after a driver was involved in a head-on collision with a La Crosse County snow plow. Now, highway commissioners are signaling this as a learning opportunity. In the winter, heading out on the road 10 to 15 minutes early could be the key to avoiding a crash. On Wednesday morning, a car...
winonaradio.com
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
UPDATE: Authorities determine Jackson County deaths to be murder/suicide
Autopsies showed Zillmer died of two gunshot wounds. Kerr died of on self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jackson County.
Ukraine mom and son fleeing war find refuge in Holmen
In total, 265 days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. A mom experienced the consequences of this war before finding refuge in Holmen. One Holmen couple welcomed her family into their own.
seehafernews.com
Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s $6 billion budget surplus; breaking down state’s US Senate race
Political blowhard, Adam Murphy, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
