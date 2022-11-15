ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program at MCCC With $25K Donation

Penn Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to support the Montcoworks Apprenticeship Program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). Penn Community Bank, the largest independent mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The generous donation funds its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds

The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
GLADWYNE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development

At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
NEWTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Services Assistant position. The Student Services Assistant will provide support to both new and returning students at the college. This includes in-person. and back-office duties. Service touchpoints will include the use of the following methods: in person; phone; email; text; online;...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
