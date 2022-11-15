Read full article on original website
Community Health and Dental Seeks Donations to Supply Pottstown ‘Warming Center’
Community Health and Dental Care (CHDC) is partnering with Pottstown Beacon of Hope to bring a “warming center” to its community. The Beacon of Hope’s resource is a welcoming location where those without homes can safely escape the bitter cold this winter.
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls. Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon has announced that the university will receive a $2 million...
Penn Community Bank Supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program at MCCC With $25K Donation
Penn Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to support the Montcoworks Apprenticeship Program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). Penn Community Bank, the largest independent mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The generous donation funds its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).
C&N Donates $20,000 Through EITC Contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties
L-R: Zane Moore, President/CEO, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Debbie Sontupe, Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Blair Rush, President Southeast Region, C&N; Robert Loughery, C&N Board Member. C&N recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program...
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development
At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
Code Blue declared in Montgomery County for Thursday through Monday
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Funding for 22.5 Tons of Food, Raised by the VFTCB, Will Go a Long Way to Easing Local Hunger Pangs
Although its 2022 Freedom from Hunger drive has officially ended, the VFTCB will still take online donations of funds to support it. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board’s (VFTCB) eighth annual Freedom from Hunger food drive has surpassed its 2022 goal by raising the monetary equivalent of 22.5 tons (45,000 pounds) of food.
Penn Community Bank Helps Community College Apprentices MAP Out Their Professional Futures
Penn Community Bank has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in support of its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP). MAP is an earn-while-you-learn program that offers MCCC students the opportunity to gain in-demand workforce skills and college credits at no cost. Apprentice-students train alongside...
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
Piazza Auto Group Buys Bryn Mawr CRE Site from Which Main Liners Bought Porsches and Ferraris
Piazza Auto Group has purchased the property of Main Line Ferrari Philadelphia, an upscale auto dealer that is zooming westward in a Delaware County relocation. Paul Schwedelson got in gear to report the Montgomery County transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Piazza acquisition comprises two Bryn Mawr deeds:. A...
Heart Attack Fells Former President of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Passionate Dog Advocate
Betty Ann White.Image via the White family at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Entrepreneur-financier-activist Betty Ann White, 56, was taken by an Oct. 19 heart attack. Among many roles, she was president and managing member of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry. Gary Miles’ retrospective of her eclectic life ran in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Services Assistant position. The Student Services Assistant will provide support to both new and returning students at the college. This includes in-person. and back-office duties. Service touchpoints will include the use of the following methods: in person; phone; email; text; online;...
