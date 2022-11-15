Read full article on original website
Related
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
US News and World Report
Musk's Pay Trial Asks if Tesla's Growth Justifies $56 Billion Compensation
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - After five days of testimony, including three hours from Elon Musk, a Delaware judge will now decide whether Musk's $56 billion pay package from Tesla Inc was justified by the company's explosive growth or undermined by a flawed process. Musk and the Tesla directors named as...
US News and World Report
Trump's Ex-CFO Says He Received a Raise After Company Was Aware of Tax Scheme
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The longtime chief financial officer at the Trump Organization told jurors on Friday that Donald Trump's namesake company raised his salary after his sons, who ran the company in 2017, were aware that he failed to properly report income and expenses. In his third and final day...
US News and World Report
U.S. IPO Price Pops Prompt Fraud and 'Pig Butchering' Warnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. exchanges and Wall Street's top cop on Thursday warned about a heightened threat of fraud mostly involving the initial public offerings of small companies, driven in part by a social media-driven pump-and-dump scheme called "pig butchering." In a rare move, Nasdaq Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's...
US News and World Report
FTX Fires Three of Its Top Executives - WSJ
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has fired three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman. The other fired executives were engineering director Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading...
US News and World Report
Anti-Abortion Groups Ask U.S. Court to Pull Approval for Abortion Drugs
(Reuters) - Anti-abortion groups on Friday filed a lawsuit asking a court to overturn U.S. regulators' approval of the drug mifepristone for medication abortion, which could hobble access to medication abortion nationwide. The lawsuit, filed in Amarillo, Texas, federal court by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, American Association of Pro-Life...
Comments / 0