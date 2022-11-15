Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023
Social Security recipients will soon find out what their new monthly payments will be in 2023 after the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. Beginning in December, the Social Security...
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $1,050 relief payments loaded onto debit cards being sent in California
For California residents who have not yet received their direct payments of up to $1,050 to help offset the costs of rising inflation rates, a second round of payments is set to be mailed out in the coming days. Officials began distributing the Middle Class Tax Refund payments in early...
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
CNET
Social Security Payments for November: When Your Money Will Arrive
The Social Security Administration disbursed some payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients earlier this week. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in 17 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are 17 days away from the first of two payments in the month of December due to a scheduling quirk, worth a total of $1,755. The first payment will be sent out to eligible recipients on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
How much money do you need to retire? A good rule of thumb is to save enough to cover 80% of your pre-retirement income
You need 80% of your pre-retirement income per year in retirement to continue living a similar lifestyle.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Consumer Reports on Warming Up Your Car Before Driving in 2022
Consumer Reports says that warming your car before driving used to be necessary with older cars, but modern engines don't need such a process. The post Consumer Reports on Warming Up Your Car Before Driving in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dallasexpress.com
Used Car Demand Cools, Crashing Carvana
Used car prices are finally starting to retreat after surging over the pandemic, causing significant difficulty for auto dealers like Carvana. Carvana is not an ordinary dealership. The online used car retailer employs 21,000 people and generated nearly $13 billion in revenue last year. The Tempe, Arizona-based company allows customers...
Need to Sell a Car? Here’s Where to Get the Most Money
When it’s time to upgrade your vehicle or downsize to one less car in your household, where can you go to sell the car for the most money? There are three main avenues to selling your car: at a dealership for a trade-in, with an online car dealer, or through a private sale. Here’s how to sell your car and get the most value from it.
Comments / 0