Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration disbursed some payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients earlier this week. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
dallasexpress.com

Used Car Demand Cools, Crashing Carvana

Used car prices are finally starting to retreat after surging over the pandemic, causing significant difficulty for auto dealers like Carvana. Carvana is not an ordinary dealership. The online used car retailer employs 21,000 people and generated nearly $13 billion in revenue last year. The Tempe, Arizona-based company allows customers...
MarketRealist

Need to Sell a Car? Here’s Where to Get the Most Money

When it’s time to upgrade your vehicle or downsize to one less car in your household, where can you go to sell the car for the most money? There are three main avenues to selling your car: at a dealership for a trade-in, with an online car dealer, or through a private sale. Here’s how to sell your car and get the most value from it.

