A man who was being held at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent has died in hospital, the Home Office has said.The man became unwell on Friday evening and was taken to hospital, but sadly died on Saturday morning. He had arrived in the UK on a small boat on 12 November and was taken to hospital immediately on arrival, it has been reported. He was then discharged into the controversial processing centre at Manston on 15 November but subsequently became ill again, a government source told The Telegraph.The Home Office added: “We express our heartfelt condolences to...

28 MINUTES AGO