King Of Prussia, PA

MONTCO.Today

Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds

The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
GLADWYNE, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most."  Kyron Howerton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Couples: Don’t Let the 2022 Holiday Dazzle Wear You to a Frazzle; Schedule a Montco Date Night

Montgomery County offers unique options for a date night, whether it's a couple's first or one-thousandth.Image via iStock. The holiday onslaught is building; it’s almost palpable throughout Montgomery County. Calendar dates are filling; shopping lists are lengthening; the whole pace of daily life seems to be quickening. Which makes the Nov.–Dec. timeframe particularly suitable for couples to schedule a date night. Tung Chi, of COHAITUNGCHI.com, compiled a list of Montco-centric options for two to escape the seasonal mayhem, even just shortly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In West Philly

West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia

Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Sure, Santa’s the Go-To Guy for the 2022 Toy Season, But in Case He Needs Help, Montco’s Got His Back

Montgomery County's independent toy stores can often outdo their big-box counterparts in terms of stock and service. The North Pole production schedule has probably ramped up already, with Santa and his staff diligently working to get ahead of an onslaught of requests that will arrive immediately after Thanksgiving. And although he’s pretty adept at making wishes come true, sometimes he could use a little parental assistance when it comes to fulfilling under-the-tree wishes. Laura Swartz profiled some Montgomery County independent toy stores — Santa approved for inventory and service not generally found at their big-box counterparts — for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Christmas Spiders? Jenkintown’s Manor College Explains This Ukrainian Holiday Tradition

Hear the tradition of the Christmas Spider.Image via Manor College. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, interest in its cultural past has been heightened across the world. As the area begins to turn its attention to the coming 2022 holiday season, it’s an opportunity to delve into an unusual seasonal tradition that hearkens from that part of Eastern Europe: the Christmas spider.
JENKINTOWN, PA
