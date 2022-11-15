Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Day Trip to The Seven Sisters and South DownsJoJo's Cup of Mocha
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Nearly 200 Philly students treated to free screening of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
"Our children are really excited too because they don't get the chance to get out a lot, and PAL is like that safe haven for them," said Joy Woods Jones, director of programs for the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most." Kyron Howerton,...
Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Lyricist, to Be Turned into Museum Celebrating His Legacy
The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world. A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre. Highland Farms,...
Winterfest Goes Dark for Dec. 10 King of Prussia Town Center Event … It’s Still On, Just Adding Evening Hours
Winterfest 2022, Dec. 10 at the King of Prussia Town Center, will be just as magical but also feature an after-dark version.Image via the King of Prussia Town Center at Facebook.
Couples: Don’t Let the 2022 Holiday Dazzle Wear You to a Frazzle; Schedule a Montco Date Night
Montgomery County offers unique options for a date night, whether it's a couple's first or one-thousandth.Image via iStock. The holiday onslaught is building; it’s almost palpable throughout Montgomery County. Calendar dates are filling; shopping lists are lengthening; the whole pace of daily life seems to be quickening. Which makes the Nov.–Dec. timeframe particularly suitable for couples to schedule a date night. Tung Chi, of COHAITUNGCHI.com, compiled a list of Montco-centric options for two to escape the seasonal mayhem, even just shortly.
The Best Restaurants In West Philly
West Philly is a lot more than just the opening bars in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. From University City to Spruce Hill, many of the neighborhoods on the west side of the Schuylkill are filled with amazing shops, galleries, museums, and gardens. Plus, they have some fantastic restaurants and cafes where you can eat unforgettable Ethiopian food, grab your morning donuts and bagels, or spend a date night splitting ginger shredded duck. These are our 18 favorite places to dine in West Philly.
The Art Deco 1940s Vibe of Rail Travel Returns to Bryn Mawr in a New Restaurant
Interior of The Pullman Restaurant & Bar, Bryn Mawr, styled to reflect luxury rail cars that were once common on the Main Line.Image via The Pullman Restaurant & Bar. The opening of The Pullman Restaurant in Bryn Mawr puts another dining option on track to make a name for itself in the Main Line culinary scene.
Time’s Right ‘Chronologically, Financially, Emotionally’ to Close Riddle Ale House in Media
Image of Riddle Ale House owner Arnold Pompei, left, with his son Nick Pompei and daughter Gina Davis via Eric Hartline, Digital First Media. After more than a half-century of being a fixture on Baltimore Pike in Media, the Riddle Ale House is closing its doors for good, writes Kevin Tustin for the Daily Times.
President of Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Animal Rights Activist Remembered for Her Energy and Devotion
Beth Ann White — president and managing member of the Wissahickon Stone Quarry in Glenside, co-owner and general manager of the 1859 Wellness Spa and Salon in Manayunk, and a dedicated animal rights activist — has died at 56, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer. White was...
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
Piazza Auto Group Buys Bryn Mawr CRE Site from Which Main Liners Bought Porsches and Ferraris
Piazza Auto Group has purchased the property of Main Line Ferrari Philadelphia, an upscale auto dealer that is zooming westward in a Delaware County relocation. Paul Schwedelson got in gear to report the Montgomery County transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Piazza acquisition comprises two Bryn Mawr deeds:. A...
PhillyBite
Fun Things To Do For Couples In Philadelphia
Are you single and hoping to visit Philadelphia with a travel companion/love interest? Here's a tip for meeting someone to enjoy a romantic break in Pennsylvania – sign up for online dating. You'll be amazed by the diverse talent pool you can tap into. This platform will not only introduce you to prospective partners looking for dates, but if you're secretly seeking an unconventional arrangement, you could search for a couple seeking a female! Whatever form of interaction suits you, it’s guaranteed that a digital site or app can be your passport to fulfillment. Once you get that Philly breaks organized, how about a list of fun activities for couples (and their ‘friends’?!)
Sure, Santa’s the Go-To Guy for the 2022 Toy Season, But in Case He Needs Help, Montco’s Got His Back
Montgomery County's independent toy stores can often outdo their big-box counterparts in terms of stock and service. The North Pole production schedule has probably ramped up already, with Santa and his staff diligently working to get ahead of an onslaught of requests that will arrive immediately after Thanksgiving. And although he’s pretty adept at making wishes come true, sometimes he could use a little parental assistance when it comes to fulfilling under-the-tree wishes. Laura Swartz profiled some Montgomery County independent toy stores — Santa approved for inventory and service not generally found at their big-box counterparts — for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
West Chester University’s Opera Theatre to Present ‘Cinderella’ by Female Composer from 1904
Zoe Bennett and Nile Gay in Cinderella.Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Opera Theatre presents Cinderella by Pauline Viardot on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 PM in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, Philips Memorial Building at 700 S. High Street in West Chester.
Christmas Spiders? Jenkintown’s Manor College Explains This Ukrainian Holiday Tradition
Hear the tradition of the Christmas Spider.Image via Manor College. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, interest in its cultural past has been heightened across the world. As the area begins to turn its attention to the coming 2022 holiday season, it’s an opportunity to delve into an unusual seasonal tradition that hearkens from that part of Eastern Europe: the Christmas spider.
