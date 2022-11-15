Camden County Commissioner Elect Ike Skelton is urging residents to stay informed and give their feedback as the county tackles various issues in the coming new year. “One of the first things we’re going to do is where going to have to redo the master plan for Camden County, and I’d love to see a lot of public input in that and an actual board members. I don’t think we need to pay thousands of dollars to have a master plan made, I think the people of Camden County can do that. We’re also going to change the unified land use code in Camden County….and we’re going to do a few other things, revise some things….refresh some things. So I hope the public stays tuned and are ready to be a part of it.”

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO