Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
Michael Alan Reed (August 21, 1963 - November 12, 2022)
Michael Alan Reed (Mike) of Montreal, Missouri and Linn Creek, Missouri went home to be with the Lord, the evening of Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike, son of Hank and Dorothy Reed of Linn Creek, Missouri, was born August 21, 1963, in Redwood City, California. He passed away at Windsor Estates Convulsant Hospital in Camdenton, Missouri surrounded by family and friends.
lakeexpo.com
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
Funeral Announcements for November 16, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Ozarks First.com
LIVE from Hy-Vee in Osage Beach – Part 2
Tom visited the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach today! Be in the know on their holiday meal packages and get more information at hyvee.com.
Prysmian Group Announces $45M Expansion in Pettis County
Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, announced on Wednesday an investment of more than $45 million to enhance its manufacturing facility in Sedalia, Mo. The expansion includes adding 115,000 square feet of production capacity and creating 60 new jobs. “We applaud Prysmian Group for...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
KYTV
Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According...
Four hurt Wednesday night in Camden County crash
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road around 9 p.m. The post Four hurt Wednesday night in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Why Missouri Banned DOJ Monitors on Election Day | Opinion
Missouri just concluded the most successful election in its history, with strong voter turnout and unquestionable integrity at the ballot box.
KRMS Radio
Child Dies In Car Accident Outside The Lake Area
A 9 year old boy has died after a one vehicle accident in Polk County. Missouri state troopers say it happened Sunday afternoon at 2:30 when an SUV driven by 29 year old Faith Ryan ran off of East 330th Road just a little south of Humansville, and overturned. The...
lakeexpo.com
Three Injured In A Crash On Highway 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a crash Monday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Terry Brashier, 79, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle failed to yield to a 2022 Honda Passport driven by 58-year-old Paul Farmer. The Silverado continued to cross the eastbound lane and the Passport struck the drivers side of the Silverado.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire
The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
KRMS Radio
Skelton Gives Feedback On Issues Facing Camden County
Camden County Commissioner Elect Ike Skelton is urging residents to stay informed and give their feedback as the county tackles various issues in the coming new year. “One of the first things we’re going to do is where going to have to redo the master plan for Camden County, and I’d love to see a lot of public input in that and an actual board members. I don’t think we need to pay thousands of dollars to have a master plan made, I think the people of Camden County can do that. We’re also going to change the unified land use code in Camden County….and we’re going to do a few other things, revise some things….refresh some things. So I hope the public stays tuned and are ready to be a part of it.”
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
myozarksonline.com
School investigates incident on bus
The Lebanon R-3 School District reported an incident on one of the school buses on Thursday afternoon. According to the district the incident involved two students but they will not disclose any specifics due to student privacy laws. The incident is being investigated to the fullest extent and the safety of students is always the schools highest priority, and steps are being taken to address the situation with appropriate discipline per policy.
Comments / 0