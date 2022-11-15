Sure, Santa’s the Go-To Guy for the 2022 Toy Season, But in Case He Needs Help, Montco’s Got His Back

Read full article on original website
Heart Attack Fells Former President of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Passionate Dog Advocate
Betty Ann White.Image via the White family at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Entrepreneur-financier-activist Betty Ann White, 56, was taken by an Oct. 19 heart attack. Among many roles, she was president and managing member of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry. Gary Miles’ retrospective of her eclectic life ran in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
Piazza Auto Group Buys Bryn Mawr CRE Site from Which Main Liners Bought Porsches and Ferraris
Piazza Auto Group has purchased the property of Main Line Ferrari Philadelphia, an upscale auto dealer that is zooming westward in a Delaware County relocation. Paul Schwedelson got in gear to report the Montgomery County transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Piazza acquisition comprises two Bryn Mawr deeds:. A...
Winterfest Goes Dark for Dec. 10 King of Prussia Town Center Event … It’s Still On, Just Adding Evening Hours
Winterfest 2022, Dec. 10 at the King of Prussia Town Center, will be just as magical but also feature an after-dark version.Image via the King of Prussia Town Center at Facebook.
NYT: Blue Bell Bride Weds Her Fishing Boat Captain, Finds that Harvesting a Sea Treasure Takes Patience
Kaitlyn Johnson’s pathway to marrying Richard “Ricky” Wheeler was rather ironic. As a charter fishing vessel captain, Wheeler knew the patience often required to catch fish. But that skill — the ability to wait for a potential big payoff — became something that Johnson had to master as well. Valeriya Safronova netted this story for The New York Times.
Weavers Way Food Co-Op — Already in Ambler, Chestnut Hill, and Mount Airy — Sprouts Up in Germantown
Weavers Way, one of the nation’s oldest food co-ops, is expanding yet again, thanks to a $1 million state grant. At present, the outreach operates stores in Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, and Ambler. Jake Blumgart fortified his The Philadelphia Inquirer readers with the story of its expansion. Funding from...
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Christmas Spiders? Jenkintown’s Manor College Explains This Ukrainian Holiday Tradition
Hear the tradition of the Christmas Spider.Image via Manor College. With the ongoing war in Ukraine, interest in its cultural past has been heightened across the world. As the area begins to turn its attention to the coming 2022 holiday season, it’s an opportunity to delve into an unusual seasonal tradition that hearkens from that part of Eastern Europe: the Christmas spider.
President of Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Animal Rights Activist Remembered for Her Energy and Devotion
Beth Ann White — president and managing member of the Wissahickon Stone Quarry in Glenside, co-owner and general manager of the 1859 Wellness Spa and Salon in Manayunk, and a dedicated animal rights activist — has died at 56, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer. White was...
Disinterested in Black Friday Shopping? Maybe Instead Play in a Pebble Beach Golf Tourney — Sans Huge Travel Costs
Fairways & Dreams, Conshohocken, offers a different way to spend Black Friday. Black Friday shopping isn’t for everyone. Local golfers, for example, might want to swap the bag-toting crowds, jammed parking lots, and picked-over stock for nine holes on the famed Pebble Beach course. Best of all, meeting this...
Ambler Videojournalist Spotlights Local Small Businesses to Help Them Succeed
Video-journalist Heather Michaelson.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. Heather Michaelson of Ambler is a 46-year-old videojournalist who uses Facebook Live to spotlight — and therefore support — area businesses still troubled financially by the pandemic. Madeleine Wright covered Michaelson’s coverage for CBS3 Philadelphia.
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
Community Health and Dental Seeks Donations to Supply Pottstown ‘Warming Center’
Community Health and Dental Care (CHDC) is partnering with Pottstown Beacon of Hope to bring a “warming center” to its community. The Beacon of Hope’s resource is a welcoming location where those without homes can safely escape the bitter cold this winter.
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls. Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon has announced that the university will receive a $2 million...
Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Lyricist, to Be Turned into Museum Celebrating His Legacy
The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world. A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre. Highland Farms,...
C&N Donates $20,000 Through EITC Contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties
C&N recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening its communities through membership and programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all.
The Art Deco 1940s Vibe of Rail Travel Returns to Bryn Mawr in a New Restaurant
Interior of The Pullman Restaurant & Bar, Bryn Mawr, styled to reflect luxury rail cars that were once common on the Main Line.Image via The Pullman Restaurant & Bar. The opening of The Pullman Restaurant in Bryn Mawr puts another dining option on track to make a name for itself in the Main Line culinary scene.
