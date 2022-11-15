Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
Thai monetary policy to be measured, support recovery -central bank
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s monetary policy would be “measured and gradual” to support economic recovery, Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a seminar on Monday.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
The Fed made a 'serious mistake' by raising interest rates, and it could land the US in another Great Depression, says Ark's Cathie Wood
The Fed is ignoring deflationary signals in an hark back to start of the Great Depression, tweeted Cathie Wood. The Ark boss warned of a similar downturn if the Fed doesn't pivot from its monetary tightening path. Wood said she wouldn't be surprised to see broad-based inflation turn negative in...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 a barrel in 2023 if China ends its COVID-19 lockdown policy, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 per barrel if lockdown policies in China come to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank sees Brent crude prices rising to at least $110 per barrel next year as supply risks remain. "Our China economists believe recent headlines simply mark...
104.1 WIKY
Canadian province of Ontario cuts deficit forecast, braces for slowdown
TORONTO (Reuters) -Ontario on Monday projected a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year as robust economic growth boosted tax revenues in Canada’s most populous province, but it also forecast activity would slow in 2023, a fiscal update showed. The province said it expected a budget deficit of...
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally
(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.
BBC
Cost of living: Japan economy unexpectedly shrinks after yen slide
Japan's economy has unexpectedly shrunk for the first time in a year as the rising cost of living hit consumer spending growth. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an annualised 1.2% in the three months to the end of September. People reined in spending amid fears of a global slowdown...
US News and World Report
Portugal's Finance Minister Sees 2022 Growth Above Target, Focus on Debt Cuts
LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal expects economic growth of at least 6.7% this year, beating its 6.5% forecast on the back of domestic demand and tourism, helping the country further slash one of Europe's heaviest public debt burdens, its finance minister told Reuters. Despite a glum outlook in Europe amid high...
US News and World Report
Argentina Cenbank Debt Poses 'Systemic Risk' to Financial Sector, Moody's Says
(Reuters) - Argentina's rising central bank debt poses a risk to the country's monetary stability, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it could further stoke inflation and aggravate any exchange rate shock if savers flee from the local peso currency. In that scenario, Moody's warned, authorities could even freeze...
msn.com
Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August
Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
A strong dollar is contractionary for the global economy
Three different channels through which factors affecting bilateral exchange rates operate have been pulling up the U.S. dollar: yield differentials, liquidity differentials, and growth differentials
India’s energy conundrum: committed to renewables but still expanding coal
Three days before India’s environment minister boarded a flight to Egypt for this year’s UN climate summit, Cop27, the country’s finance minister was busy with a new announcement. “India needs greater investment in coal production,” said Nirmala Sitharaman at the Delhi launch of India’s biggest ever coalmine...
US News and World Report
Romanian Central Bank Sees Inflation Higher, Keeping Slow Approach to Rate Hikes
BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Romania's central bank lifted its inflation forecasts for this year and next on Monday as supply-side shocks and war in Ukraine drive stronger-than-expected price growth. Energy costs and their transmission to other prices have significantly overshot the central bank's expectations, Governor Mugur Isarescu told a news conference. The new forecasts see annual inflation at 16.3% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 13.9%. Inflation is now seen at 11.2% at end-2023, compared with a previous forecast of 7.5%. Isarescu said the forecasts did not take into account changes to an energy support scheme for homes and businesses approved by the government on Friday, which partially regulates its power market until March 2025.
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers, amid growing signs that the Federal Reserve might not temper its aggressive monetary policy anytime soon. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 61,904.22 as of 0514 GMT, after closing at an all-time...
UK economy in recession says OBR as growth forecast for next year slashed
Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.The OBR also pulled down growth expectations for the following year in the face of continued inflationary pressure.Our November 2022 GDP growth forecast. Full forecast published after the Chancellor’s #AutumnStatement speech pic.twitter.com/U1iKT9KFaC— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) November 17, 2022It has, however, slightly upgraded...
Lower-income Canadians to be hit harder by economic slowdown- BoC's Macklem
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to rebalance supply and demand to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday.
