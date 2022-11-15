ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
104.1 WIKY

Canadian province of Ontario cuts deficit forecast, braces for slowdown

TORONTO (Reuters) -Ontario on Monday projected a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year as robust economic growth boosted tax revenues in Canada’s most populous province, but it also forecast activity would slow in 2023, a fiscal update showed. The province said it expected a budget deficit of...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Italian borrowing costs hit two-month low as euro zone bonds rally

(Recasts, adds quote, updates prices) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as a powerful rally in government debt continued. Global bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have dropped sharply in recent days after data showed U.S. inflation came in lower than expected in October. The data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will soon slow down or even halt their punishing interest rate hikes.
BBC

Cost of living: Japan economy unexpectedly shrinks after yen slide

Japan's economy has unexpectedly shrunk for the first time in a year as the rising cost of living hit consumer spending growth. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an annualised 1.2% in the three months to the end of September. People reined in spending amid fears of a global slowdown...
US News and World Report

Portugal's Finance Minister Sees 2022 Growth Above Target, Focus on Debt Cuts

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal expects economic growth of at least 6.7% this year, beating its 6.5% forecast on the back of domestic demand and tourism, helping the country further slash one of Europe's heaviest public debt burdens, its finance minister told Reuters. Despite a glum outlook in Europe amid high...
US News and World Report

Argentina Cenbank Debt Poses 'Systemic Risk' to Financial Sector, Moody's Says

(Reuters) - Argentina's rising central bank debt poses a risk to the country's monetary stability, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it could further stoke inflation and aggravate any exchange rate shock if savers flee from the local peso currency. In that scenario, Moody's warned, authorities could even freeze...
msn.com

Gold prices settle at highest since mid-August

Gold prices settled at their highest since mid-August on Monday, with prices shaking off pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to inch higher, extending last week’s rise of more than 5%. Price action. December gold rose $7.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,776.90 per ounce...
US News and World Report

Romanian Central Bank Sees Inflation Higher, Keeping Slow Approach to Rate Hikes

BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Romania's central bank lifted its inflation forecasts for this year and next on Monday as supply-side shocks and war in Ukraine drive stronger-than-expected price growth. Energy costs and their transmission to other prices have significantly overshot the central bank's expectations, Governor Mugur Isarescu told a news conference. The new forecasts see annual inflation at 16.3% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 13.9%. Inflation is now seen at 11.2% at end-2023, compared with a previous forecast of 7.5%. Isarescu said the forecasts did not take into account changes to an energy support scheme for homes and businesses approved by the government on Friday, which partially regulates its power market until March 2025.
kalkinemedia.com

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers, amid growing signs that the Federal Reserve might not temper its aggressive monetary policy anytime soon. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 61,904.22 as of 0514 GMT, after closing at an all-time...
The Independent

UK economy in recession says OBR as growth forecast for next year slashed

Britain’s economy is already in recession and set to shrink by 1.4% next year after the fiscal watchdog slashed growth forecasts due to rampant inflation.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expected UK gross domestic product (GDP) to slump as it significantly downgraded previous projections that the economy would actually grow by 1.8% in 2023.The OBR also pulled down growth expectations for the following year in the face of continued inflationary pressure.Our November 2022 GDP growth forecast. Full forecast published after the Chancellor’s #AutumnStatement speech pic.twitter.com/U1iKT9KFaC— Office for Budget Responsibility (@OBR_UK) November 17, 2022It has, however, slightly upgraded...

