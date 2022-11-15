ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thousands of Austintown residents woke up without power Friday morning. As a result of the outages, Superintendent Cappuzzello announced that school is closed at Austintown Local School District on Friday, November 18. According to First Energy’s website, 4,669 people were without power in Mahoning County as of...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown

NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. An emergency ordinance on the agenda would contact with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. “Bringing in the sheriffs, you’re...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren creates digital advantage program

A new survey is reporting the City of Warren is the fifth least connected city when it comes to internet in Ohio. That's why city and Valley leaders are coming together to help bridge the digital divide. "Modern society requires you to be connected," explained Pat Kerrigan, Executive Director with...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor

After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
WILLIAMSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy