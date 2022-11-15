Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
WYTV.com
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Thousands of Austintown residents woke up without power Friday morning. As a result of the outages, Superintendent Cappuzzello announced that school is closed at Austintown Local School District on Friday, November 18. According to First Energy’s website, 4,669 people were without power in Mahoning County as of...
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains expected to announce retirement: Sources
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is expected to announce his retirement, according to multiple sources.
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
OSP cruiser damaged during I-76 crash
An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser is pretty beaten up after an accident on I-76 Friday morning.
27 First News
Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown
NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
WYTV.com
Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a city council meeting Wednesday evening. An emergency ordinance on the agenda would contact with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department. “Bringing in the sheriffs, you’re...
WFMJ.com
Warren creates digital advantage program
A new survey is reporting the City of Warren is the fifth least connected city when it comes to internet in Ohio. That's why city and Valley leaders are coming together to help bridge the digital divide. "Modern society requires you to be connected," explained Pat Kerrigan, Executive Director with...
WFMJ.com
Neighbors weigh-in on landfill proposed in Columbiana County
We told you on 21 News at 6 on Wednesday about a potential transfer station and solid waste landfill that could make a home in Madison Township. This potential project isn't coming without opposition from people living in the area who say they already had their fair share of landfills.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
WYTV.com
Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
Man arrested after police chase, crash in Columbiana County
Police in St. Clair Township have arrested a man after a police chase throughout Columbiana County Thursday morning.
WFMJ.com
Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor
After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Farm and Dairy
.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
COVID-19 community spread continues to improve in Northeast Ohio; CDC reports 2 counties remain 'high'
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop for most parts of Northeast Ohio. In the latest community level update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all but two Northeast Ohio counties find themselves at either the "low" or "medium" category.
cleveland19.com
Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
First responders aid local food pantries
Troopers are teaming up with emergency responders in Trumbull County to help stock the shelves of local food pantries this holiday season.
Comments / 0