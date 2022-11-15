Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
NDSU VS UND: ND’s Super Bowl, What You Need To Know
Hard to believe the final regular game of the football season is here. Where did the time go? How could this be? Regardless if you are a Bison fan or alumni like us, or if you are on the other side (UND) like our amigo Rock'n Rick, it's been a season gone by too quickly. Saturday, November 19th, 2022, ends with the 47th Annual Harvest Bowl bringing North Dakota's biggest rivals head-to-head. NDSU no. 4-ranked faces 16th-ranked UND in the Harvest Bowl hosted at the Fargodome. With Missouri Valley Football conference having NDSU in second place and UND only one game behind in third place, this has the makings for a terrific match. The game kicks off at 2:30pmCST but we know the fans will be tailgating, and the early bird gets more than just a premium spot to setup camp Saturday morning.
designandlivingmagazine.com
This Secret Menu Item is Going to Be a Fall Hit
“I’ll Have What Breezee Has!” Will Get You This Secret Cider…. Founded in 2017, Wild Terra Cider House has quickly become one of downtown Fargo’s beloved gathering places—that is no secret. But did you know they have a secret menu with a fall seasonal drink? Continue reading to learn more.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Brian Shawn Previews This Weekends NDSU-UND Harvest Bowl Game
Brian Shawn UND football play-by-play for Midco Sports joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They preview the annual Harvest Bowl game, including what we should expect this Saturday as NDSU and UND square off with playoff implications on the line.
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
kfgo.com
Game Preview: UND to Square Off with NDSU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota will visit North Dakota State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Bison is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome. The game will be carried by AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Wheels Fall Off’ Train Car Traveling Through Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BNSF workers continued to work on a rail line in Detroit Lakes along Highway 10 after a train car malfunction late Monday afternoon. An axle on one of the BNSF cars malfunctioned, Monday afternoon between Randolph Road and Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. It appears the wheels came off a hopper car causing a backup for local car and train traffic. The incident damaged railroad ties and sensors.
valleynewslive.com
“Dream come true.”: Mi Barrio Dominican food truck upgrading to full kitchen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A well-known Fargo food truck is continuing to spice things up in the metro, but in a bigger way. Mi Barrio Dominican Cuisine has taken over the café inside Fargo’s Big Top Bingo on 25th St. S., and is ready to re-open to the public this Saturday, Nov. 19 to serve up the sunny Caribbean to the snowy Valley.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car catches fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a car caught fire near West Acres Mall. The fire broke out Wednesday night near 38th Street Southwest and the I-29 exit ramp. No word on the cause or whether there were any injuries. If you have any information on...
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
Golf Digest
Watch an intense ice storm wreak havoc on a Fargo driving range
If you've ever seen the classic movie "Fargo," you probably associate freezing conditions with that part of the country. There are the icy roads. Icy ponds. Icy parking lots. William H. Macy's character losing his shit using an ice scraper on his car. Point is, there's a lot of ice (as well as blood), and, well, the videos you're about to see aren't going to change your perception.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
kfgo.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station
(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
valleynewslive.com
Grandmother collecting pajama donations in grandson’s memory
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The loss of a loved one is a tragic experience that unfortunately touches most throughout their lifetime. But one beautiful thing that can come from that pain, is their family, friends and the community they call home, continuing their memory and helping others in their name.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
