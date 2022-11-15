Read full article on original website
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
mspmag.com
Historic $635K Italianate Home in St. Paul for Sale
If you look at old photographs of the historic George Hoyt and Hannah Hazzard House—a grand Italianate-style home in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul—you’ll see that something most houses have nowadays is missing from the towering two-story house and its surrounding half-acre property: a driveway.
fox9.com
St. Paul coffee roaster changes name and expands into Minneapolis
Bootstrap Coffee Roasters is now Backstory Coffee Roasters and they’ve opened a second location in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood. Backstory has a beautiful new space with vaulted ceilings and velvet wallpaper inside the lobby of The Duffey Flats. Many historic elements of the buildings past helped shape its design. The wallpaper was created with old photos of Minneapolis and the wood shelving is reclaimed wood from the building when it was the Minneapolis Iron Store. Backstory Coffee Roasters Minneapolis location is open seven days a week from 7am to 3pm. The space can also be used for co-working.
fox9.com
Twin Cities could see largest November temperature swing in 40+ years
Early November warmth is nothing new. A mid- to late-November chill is also nothing new. But getting both of them in the same year? Far. Less. Common.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
Top Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota
I recently ran a poll on social media...name your favorite Christmas songs and your least favorite Christmas songs. Today, we'll count down the Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota!. 10. "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow" by Frank Sinatra. The book Songwriters on Songwriting by Paul...
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week
19.7 inches - 7 miles west of Hovland. "A mid-November Lake Effect snowstorm is a great way to get winter started. With 9” so far and another 6” – 12” forecast, the North Shore has suddenly transformed to full-on winter," Lutsen Mountains' Facebook page reads. Here...
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
FOX 21 Online
Four Area Football Standouts Named to MN HS All-Star Game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The rosters for the annual Minnesota High School All-Star Game were announced on Monday. Four players from the Northland will be represented. That includes running back Nolan Witt from Esko, Quarterback Reese Sheldon from Cloquet and in Grand Rapids, two Thunderhawks make the team. That being defensive back Owen Glenn, and kicker Grant Chandler.
