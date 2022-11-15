ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

mspmag.com

Historic $635K Italianate Home in St. Paul for Sale

If you look at old photographs of the historic George Hoyt and Hannah Hazzard House—a grand Italianate-style home in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul—you’ll see that something most houses have nowadays is missing from the towering two-story house and its surrounding half-acre property: a driveway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul coffee roaster changes name and expands into Minneapolis

Bootstrap Coffee Roasters is now Backstory Coffee Roasters and they’ve opened a second location in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood. Backstory has a beautiful new space with vaulted ceilings and velvet wallpaper inside the lobby of The Duffey Flats. Many historic elements of the buildings past helped shape its design. The wallpaper was created with old photos of Minneapolis and the wood shelving is reclaimed wood from the building when it was the Minneapolis Iron Store. Backstory Coffee Roasters Minneapolis location is open seven days a week from 7am to 3pm. The space can also be used for co-working.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Top Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota

I recently ran a poll on social media...name your favorite Christmas songs and your least favorite Christmas songs. Today, we'll count down the Ten Most Loved Christmas Songs in Minnesota!. 10. "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow" by Frank Sinatra. The book Songwriters on Songwriting by Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Thief drives off with Purrniture Cat Furniture's trailer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A critical part of a Twin Cities pet business is missing.Darryl Michaelson owns Purrniture Cat Furniture in St. Paul. For 31 years, he has been building furniture from repurposed wood and carpet scraps.He used a trailer to transport his creations, and parked it in the same place for years. But when he showed up to work recently, it wasn't there."I use it regularly for deliveries and doing shows, and I just drive a pickup truck otherwise so it definitely has been a setback since it's been gone," Michaelson said.He says the trailer was empty, but now he's had to rent trailers which is costing him more. Call St. Paul Police if you see it.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Four Area Football Standouts Named to MN HS All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The rosters for the annual Minnesota High School All-Star Game were announced on Monday. Four players from the Northland will be represented. That includes running back Nolan Witt from Esko, Quarterback Reese Sheldon from Cloquet and in Grand Rapids, two Thunderhawks make the team. That being defensive back Owen Glenn, and kicker Grant Chandler.
MINNESOTA STATE

