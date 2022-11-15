ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend

Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
MILWAUKEE, WI

