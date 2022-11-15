Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️
MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
spectrumnews1.com
With caregivers in demand, new unique training facility opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The need for caregivers is growing across the country and in Milwaukee. Senior Helpers is an organization that has been around for a little over a decade. It recently opened up a new training facility in Milwaukee near Howard and 27th Street. Cindy Manzara is Senior...
On Milwaukee
As Black babies die at a higher rate, it's time to listen to Black mothers
They lift your spirits, prompt you to think, make you feel grateful, and inspire you to do more. They connect you to our community – in a positive way -- shining a spotlight on what is good about Milwaukee. These are Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories. Data doesn’t just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
1470 WMBD
‘Hurts to breathe’: Angry families confront Wisconsin parade attacker
(Reuters) -Grieving relatives of those injured and killed when a man drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year confronted the driver with anger and tears on Tuesday during the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing. The driver, Darrell Brooks, 40, faces life in prison after a circuit...
WISN
Milwaukee triple shooting: 3 men struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon near McKinley Avenue and 35th Street, Milwaukee police said. The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old Milwaukee man was walking and two other Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 34, were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they all were subsequently struck.
