Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday for the seat representing Montgomery County for Democrat Melissa Cerrato. Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded late Thursday. Her win means Democrats flipped a net of 12 districts, the precise number they needed to control the House at the start of the 2023-24 session in January. But there’s uncertainly because of the October death of Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny, and because two other Allegheny County Democrats who won new House terms, Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, also were elected as lieutenant governor and to Congress.
Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A push by top Republicans in Kansas to punish party officials who backed an independent candidate for governor is shining a spotlight on an internal rift that could hinder GOP leaders’ efforts to steer the state to the right over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s objections.
California governor set to release $1B for homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was elected Wednesday to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after easily winning a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi. Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence. It follows her selection to give the Republican televised response last March to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. In the past, Republicans such as Mitt Romney, Rick Perry and Chris Christie have used the role heading the governors’ association to sow party goodwill and broaden their donor network as they planned presidential campaigns.
Senator Hawley reacts to Missouri court ruling that his office 'knowingly and purposefully' violated transparency laws
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A circuit court ruling issued in Cole County on Tuesday found former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office "knowingly and purposefully" withheld sensitive documents from public view and covered it up for nearly a year-and-a-half during his 2018 run for the U.S. Senate. The 19-page...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tight races remained tight as Monday’s deadline for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices passed. Because of Veterans Day falling on Friday, ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and arriving by Monday counted in the general election totals. The Secretary of State’s...
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 14, 2022. Editorial: IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain. Perhaps it only seemed like a little trolling last week when, on the day after South Dakota’s recreational marijuana measure, Initiated Measure 27 (IM27), was defeated at the polls, a spokesman for Protecting South Dakota Kids, which opposed the measure, triumphantly declared in a press release, “The will of the people spoke.”
Congressional District 3 race between Boebert and Frisch headed for recount
The race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3 is headed for a recount and it could be another three weeks before we know the final result.For more than a week, an army of campaign volunteers and party operatives have been chasing down a few hundred ballots that would decide the candidates' fate in a district that spans 29 counties in southern Colorado. Some ballots were missing signatures or had signatures that didn't match voter records while others were ballots used by people whose eligibility was in question.Those ballots and outstanding military and...
South Dakota Rep. Johnson touts policy over ‘angry tweets’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republicans will hold a House majority for the first time since Rep. Dusty Johnson entered Congress in 2018, yet that’s unlikely to change the South Dakota Republican’s political style of focusing on conservative policy over hot takes on cable news or Twitter, he told The Associated Press Thursday.
Homelessness: Oregon’s next governor focuses on vexing issue
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the...
New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Among the decisions, Otero County’s three county commissioners voted unanimously to certify Nov. 8 election results at a meeting in Alamogordo after a briefing by the county’s top elections official. The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote — even though County Clerk Robyn Holmes said there were no problems. The commission reversed course on a 2-1 vote to certify the primary after Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court to issue an order directing the local board to certify. On Tuesday, Otero County Commission Chairwoman Vickie Marquardt commended the work of local election officials in the midterm election.
Recommendation to change name of Mount Evans now heads to governor's desk
A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.Thursday's vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform.The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as...
Caraveo wins in race to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Democrat Yadira Caraveo has won the race for Colorado’s newly-formed 8th Congressional District, beating out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer. The tight race was called by the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, one week following Election Day. Caraveo, a state representative, received 48.4% of the vote in...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment. Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
Supplemental Propane Assistance Going to Some WVa Families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Results: Democratic Rep. Katie Porter defeats Republican Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District election
The 47th District is located along the California coastline in Orange County.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
