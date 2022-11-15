ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Associated Press

Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday for the seat representing Montgomery County for Democrat Melissa Cerrato. Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded late Thursday. Her win means Democrats flipped a net of 12 districts, the precise number they needed to control the House at the start of the 2023-24 session in January. But there’s uncertainly because of the October death of Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny, and because two other Allegheny County Democrats who won new House terms, Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, also were elected as lieutenant governor and to Congress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was elected Wednesday to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after easily winning a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi. Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence. It follows her selection to give the Republican televised response last March to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. In the past, Republicans such as Mitt Romney, Rick Perry and Chris Christie have used the role heading the governors’ association to sow party goodwill and broaden their donor network as they planned presidential campaigns.
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 14, 2022. Editorial: IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain. Perhaps it only seemed like a little trolling last week when, on the day after South Dakota’s recreational marijuana measure, Initiated Measure 27 (IM27), was defeated at the polls, a spokesman for Protecting South Dakota Kids, which opposed the measure, triumphantly declared in a press release, “The will of the people spoke.”
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Denver

Congressional District 3 race between Boebert and Frisch headed for recount

The race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3 is headed for a recount and it could be another three weeks before we know the final result.For more than a week, an army of campaign volunteers and party operatives have been chasing down a few hundred ballots that would decide the candidates' fate in a district that spans 29 counties in southern Colorado. Some ballots were missing signatures or had signatures that didn't match voter records while others were ballots used by people whose eligibility was in question.Those ballots and outstanding military and...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Among the decisions, Otero County’s three county commissioners voted unanimously to certify Nov. 8 election results at a meeting in Alamogordo after a briefing by the county’s top elections official. The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote — even though County Clerk Robyn Holmes said there were no problems. The commission reversed course on a 2-1 vote to certify the primary after Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court to issue an order directing the local board to certify. On Tuesday, Otero County Commission Chairwoman Vickie Marquardt commended the work of local election officials in the midterm election.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
CBS Denver

Recommendation to change name of Mount Evans now heads to governor's desk

A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.Thursday's vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform.The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS Philly

Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment.  Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Supplemental Propane Assistance Going to Some WVa Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE

