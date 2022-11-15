Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Athletic Director Has Telling Coaching Search Admission
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is still seeking a new football head coach. Alberts will hope to find a candidate to lead the Cornhuskers back to past glory. Once one of the nation's most prestigious programs, Nebraska has gone 22-44 since the start of 2017. However, during an interview on...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Pair of interims Mickey Joseph, Jim Leonhard squaring off in 'Audition Bowl'
LINCOLN — The Audition Bowl. Who needs it more?. An odd, but intriguing question for a late November game between 3-7 and 5-5 teams, two interim coaches and two football programs with their future in the balance. Wisconsin-Nebraska is usually a no-brainer. The Badgers own the Huskers. They’ve won...
Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former Nebraska HC Doc Sadler as Special Advisor
Sadler has spent the previous three seasons as an assistant with the Cornhuskers after being the head coach in Lincoln from 2006-2012.
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job
Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
saturdaytradition.com
Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report
Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
Nebraska Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Casey Thompson will return to his role as Nebraska's starting quarterback for the final two games of the regular season. On Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that Thompson is healthy and participated in practice this week. “He threw the ball well today,” Joseph said during a press conference....
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era
Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
Gary Patterson avows commitment to Texas football, despite Nebraska talk
One of the most attractive open head coaching gigs around the college football landscape right now has a member of the Texas football staff that is connected as a potential candidate. Various rumors and discussions in the last couple of months have consistently pegged the new Texas special assistant to...
KSNB Local4
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
Look: Nebraska Football License Plate Is Going Viral
One Nebraska wants the world to know about living in a split household. This fan has a license plate where half of it contains the Nebraska logo, while the other half has an Auburn logo. It also has a line that says, "The House Divided." Here's a look at it:
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
Nebraska Basketball: Total ineptitude rears its head against St. John’s
The Nebraska basketball team had gotten off to a 2-0 start, and some were hoping that perhaps head coach Fred Hoiberg had found the recipe for success in Lincoln. For the first 20 minutes against St. Johns, it looked again like Hoiberg had found some sort of secret recipe. Then the Cornhuskers came out for the second half and revealed the only thing they’d found was how to look totally and completely inept for 20 straight minutes.
Nebraska defense deals with another elite rusher against Wisconsin
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch breaks down the Huskers' challenge against Wisconsin's running game.
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
mountonline.org
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
norfolkneradio.com
State football championship games on 106 Kix and 97.5 KEXL
Join our family of stations Monday and Tuesday for the state high school football championships at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. We'll kick off our coverage on Monday morning at 9:55 with the Class D2 state title matchup of unbeatens Howells-Dodge and Hitchcock County on 106 Kix and 106kix.com. Then, on...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
WOWT
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you were at Aksarben Cinema on Wednesday night, maybe catching the new film “Wakanda Forever,” you may have noticed a familiar face hanging out: Bill Murray was in town. The actor was on hand to help support a fundraiser for the Nebraska Vietnam...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0