Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Nutrition Benefits for Families Could Increase Under U.S. Agency Proposal
(Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes the USDA introduced on Thursday. The USDA proposed expanding the list of groceries participants in the Women, Infants,...
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Thrillist
7,500 Pounds of Sausage Have Been Recalled Due to Rubber Contamination
Bob Evans has recalled around 7,500 pounds of pork sausage that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," a phrase you do not want anywhere near your food. The sausages may contain small pieces of thin blue rubber, an announcement from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. The contaminated sausages were distributed to retail stores nationwide.
CNET
Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat, According to the FDA
Lab-grown meat has received the US Food and Drug Administration's safety stamp of approval for the first time; a major milestone for producers and advocates of cultured meat. The decision deems lab-grown chicken cultivated by Upside Foods safe to eat, although it's not yet approved for sale. The FDA on Wednesday announced that it has "evaluated the information submitted to the agency and has no further questions at this time about the firm's safety conclusion."
iheart.com
HEB Announces Recall Of Certain Ground Beef Products
A recall is in effect for nearly 50-tons of ground beef products from HEB supplier Tyson Foods. The recall was announced Wednesday. It involves five and ten-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and five-pound chubs of HEB 80% lean ground chuck. About 94,000 pounds of meat may be contaminated with foreign matter, described as a mirror-like material. The products were sold at HEB and other stores with a freeze-by date of November 25th. The recalled items have been removed from store shelves. HEB customers who bought them can return them for a full refund.
FDA clears lab-grown meat for human consumption
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced it has cleared a lab-grown meat product as safe for human consumption for the first time.
This company is 3D printing meat. Is it sustainable?
Steakholder Foods, an Israeli biotech company, has finally answered the question we've all had about 3D printing: Yes, you can print a burger. The company has developed a method of printing meat — yes, literally — using a cultivated blend of animal stem cells and an augmented 3D printer. It recently opened its first U.S. headquarters in California and was granted a patent for production in October. So far, the...
food-safety.com
FDA Evaluates First Cell-Based Meat Product, Raises No Food Safety Concerns; Believes Cultured Meat Ready for Market in Near Future
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its first premarket consultation for cultured meat (also known as “cell-based” or “lab-grown” meat), in response to a submission from company UPSIDE Foods. At present, FDA has no further questions about the firm’s conclusion that its cultured poultry meat products would be safe. UPSIDE foods intends to use animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grow the cells in a controlled environment to produce cultured meat.
morningbrew.com
FDA approves first lab-grown meat from Upside Foods
The FDA just approved lab-grown chicken for the first time, greenlighting products from startup Upside Foods for human consumption. If Upside gets USDA approval next, the company said it could start pumping out 50,000 pounds of “no-kill” meat products every year. What is “no-kill” meat? Instead of raising...
Lab-Grown Meat Receives Historic FDA Approval; No Animal Slaughter Required
Not to be confused with vegan product, lab-grown meat is cultivated from animal cells. Mass production is now the primary issue. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wired.com, WashingtonPost.com, and Sea.Mashable.com.
marketplace.org
Cheaper cuts of beef: It’s what’s for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
The cost of food has gone up by 11% over the last year, according to consumer price index data for October. But the prices of most cuts of beef, on the other hand, are lower than they were a year ago. This is important background to Monday’s quarterly earnings report from Tyson Foods: The meatpacker said that while beef and pork prices fell, on average, its prices were up overall.
EverydayHealth.com
Tyson Ground Beef Recalled Due to ‘Possible Foreign Matter Contamination’
Tyson Fresh Meats is recalling approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with foreign objects, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall was issued after the company received customer complaints about finding “mirror-like” material in ground...
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
seafoodsource.com
New FDA rule ups US seafood suppliers’ traceability requirements
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is stepping up traceability recordkeeping requirements for suppliers of seafood and other fresh foods via the issuance of a new final rule. The rule is designed to reduce contaminated food through the food supply, whether sourced in the U.S. or abroad. “FDA will be...
BBC
Lab-grown chicken safe to eat, say US regulators
A meat product grown in a lab has been cleared for human consumption for the first time. The US safety agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has given approval for cell-cultured chicken, after doing a "careful evaluation". It has been made in steel tanks by the firm Upside Foods,...
Comments / 0