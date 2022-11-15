ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War

(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
Reuters

Ghana's president sacks minister of state for finance Adu Boahen

ACCRA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state for finance, the presidency said on Monday. In a statement, the president said he had taken the action after being made aware of allegations levelled against Adu Boahen in an expose about small-scale gold mining, and that Akufo-Addo had also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.
The Hill

Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi Arabia

Why does President Biden favor policies alienating Saudi Arabia, whose alignment with the U.S. dates from Franklin Roosevelt, while coddling Iran, our most dangerous Near East enemy?. Biden’s recent visit to Riyadh, pursuing his political priority to reduce gasoline prices before November’s elections, unmistakably failed. Criticizing Riyadh for meddling in...
France 24

Germany to end participation in UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

Germany will end its participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali by the end of next year, a government source told AFP on Wednesday after months of operational snags. "By the end of 2023 at the latest, German soldiers are to end their involvement in the UN blue helmet mission MINUSMA," the source said.
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Syria It Will Step Up Attacks over Iranian Weapons Transfers

Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
BBC

France calls time on anti-jihadist Operation Barkhane in Sahel

President Emmanuel Macron has formally ended France's decade-long operation to fight Islamist insurgents in the Sahel. In a major speech at a naval base in Toulon, he said some French troops would remain in the region. However, they would be there under new arrangements to be worked out with host...
US News and World Report

Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
US News and World Report

Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony

(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
The Associated Press

German leader Scholz says Iran can expect more EU sanctions

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the Iranian government Saturday for its bloody crackdown on protests in the country said Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people.”. Scholz said the ongoing protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following...
Markets Insider

Russia is sending record volumes of oil to Asia as it scrambles to export more crude before EU sanctions take effect

Russia is scrambling to export more crude before European Union sanctions take effect, and the nation is currently shipping record volumes of oil to Asia. Russian crude flows to China, India, and Turkey – as well as crude shipments that haven't been labeled with a final destination – rose to 2.39 million barrels a day in the month leading up to November 11, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Meanwhile, in the last week, Russian oil exports fell to a three-week low, with the nation exporting just 2.9 million barrels a day.
BBC

Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India

The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
US News and World Report

Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source

BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...

