Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ubbulls.com
Bulls Host Akron to Close Out Regular Season
BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo women's volleyball team (17-12, 9-8 MAC) will host the Akron Zips (6-22, 3-14 MAC) this Wednesday at Alumni Arena. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. Following the match, the Bulls will honor their four seniors. Currently, the Bulls...
ubbulls.com
Bulls Fall to No. 25 UConn on Tuesday Evening
Box Score HARTFORD, Conn. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-2, 0-0 MAC) dropped their contest against the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (3-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. Bulls lost by a score of 84-64. After trailing 7-0 early into the contest, the Bulls battled back...
ubbulls.com
Bulls Finally Back Home to Host Akron on Saturday
Buffalo (5-5, 4-2 MAC) vs. Akron (1-9, 0-6 MAC) • The Bulls have won seven of the last nine meetings against Akron, including four straight. • Buffalo has won seven straight against the Zips at home. The last Akron win at UB Stadium came in 2005. • This will be...
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
Comments / 0