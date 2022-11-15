Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
CNBC
Laid-off tech workers could get $100,000 to start their own companies from this VC firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty,...
Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, the e-commerce giant, began Tuesday to carry out massive job cuts to respond to the economic slowdown likely to turn into a recession in the coming months. The company is expected to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce, an unprecedented...
Sunak hints he will slow down progress on India trade deal
Rishi Sunak has hinted he will slow down progress on the India trade deal to improve its terms, saying the UK should not “sacrifice quality for speed”. The comments, which preceded talks with the UK prime minister’s Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the G20 on Wednesday, suggested a marked change of approach from Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who prioritised speed and hard deadlines, having pledged a “deal for Diwali” that did not materialise.
US News and World Report
Amazon Begins Mass Layoffs Among Its Corporate Workforce
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various...
The Verge
Amazon’s CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Amazon will be cutting jobs again at some point in early 2023, CEO Andy Jassy informed employees in a memo on Thursday. The company publicly confirmed some layoffs on Wednesday, and Jassy says that as Amazon’s annual planning process extends into the new year, “there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments.”
‘Our Rishi Sunak’ – comic Anuvab Pal on India’s strange attitude to the PM
‘You are going to London?” a smirking Indian immigration officer said to me at Mumbai airport. “Our Rishi Sunak is there.” “What do you mean ‘our’?” I asked. “He’s there, but he’s ours,” the officer replied. “He’s a British person whose grandparents are from East Africa,” I added, bringing some pedantry to a humourless exchange. “Yeah, they all say that,” he concluded. “You’ll be fine.” He stamped my passport and, with a slight wave, dismissed me, certain that when I landed, I’d be taken care of by one of “ours”. Perhaps even picked up by Sunak at Heathrow and asked: “Have you eaten yet?”
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country
When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it. Under the umbrella of a tech giant, not only would he have job security, he thought, but visa security as well. Originally from China, he needed the sponsorship of an H-1B work visa to stay in the U.S.
The Jewish Press
Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Global e-commerce giant Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 employees starting this week, The New York Times reported Monday. The actual number of layoffs “remains fluid” and still could change, according to the report. The largest number of personnel cuts in the company’s history, the impending cutback...
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
US News and World Report
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Warns About Crypto Website Using Its Name
(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Friday warned investors it has no affiliation with a purported cryptocurrency brokerage website using the Berkshire Hathaway name. The website describes its operator as a Texas-based broker founded in 2020 to give investors "an opportunity to achieve a completely...
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report
U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
money.com
Tech Layoffs Loom, but These Industries Are Still Hiring
Large-scale layoffs at tech companies in recent weeks may have you thinking the job seekers' paradise of last year is officially over. But job openings from across the labor market paint a more complicated picture. Hiring in industries like healthcare and education is holding up well this year, while some...
AOL Corp
Amazon Clinic launches ahead of reported mass layoffs
Amazon has launched Amazon Clinic, a virtual healthcare provider that will allow users to get online help and order medication for "more than 20 health conditions." These conditions include allergies, acne, and hair loss, Amazon said in a press release, and the service is initially available in 32 states in the U.S.
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
Comments / 0