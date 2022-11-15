Read full article on original website
As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
Military failure in Ukraine is undermining the stability of the Russian state. The Kremlin has tried to disguise its war losses to prevent negative domestic reactions, but the reality of failure is becoming increasingly obvious, most recently in the retreat from Kherson soon after the region was constitutionally incorporated in the Russian Federation. Russia’s convulsions are evident in high-level criticisms of state policy, purges in the military, political, and economic structures, conflicts within the security institutions, resistance to mobilization and mounting regional unrest.
Russia strives to avoid G20 isolation as China and India distance themselves
Traditional allies China and India begin to distance themselves from Ukraine war
Russia floats dissolution of United Nations over Ukraine reparations resolution
A newly passed resolution demanding Russia pay reparations for the war in Ukraine threatens the existence of the United Nations, according to a top Kremlin official. "It looks like the beginning of the United Nations agony as a key international institution for reconciliation," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who held the presidency for a term, wrote on social media. "The end will be painful for the entire international community. We will do without such a ‘united nations’ organization."
U.N. General Assembly calls for Russia to make reparations in Ukraine
(Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its conduct in Ukraine, voting to approve a resolution recognizing that Russia must be responsible for making reparations to the country.
Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems
Ukrainian officials are asking the U.S. and Europe for parts to fix its electric grid and gas systems.
Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him
Nearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship. A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.
Daily Beast
Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea
As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits. Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to...
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Russia State Reporter Calls Out Trump for Peddling 'Deep State Propaganda'
A reporter with Russian state media who also worked for several American outlets accused former President Donald Trump of peddling "deep state propaganda" after he suggested a number of Russian-made missiles that hit targets in Poland came from Russia. In a social media post Tuesday night, Lee Stranahan—a onetime writer...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Neither Russia, Nor U.S. Will Use Nuclear Weapons
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters. In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit,...
Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD
Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
Russians Fleeing Crimea Amid Fears of Ukrainian Advance—Report
There is "panic and fear that the [Ukraine] Armed Forces will be able to liberate Crimea in the near future," a commenter said.
Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Poland missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian projectile, US officials say
A missile that hit Poland on Tuesday evening was fired by Ukrainian forces in their attempts to shoot down an incoming Russian projectile, US officials have been quoted as saying. Three US officials, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, said preliminary assessments suggested the missile...
Russia’s relentless strikes may escalate the war – but Kherson shows Ukraine is winning
The longer this war lasts, the higher the chances that it will spill over into Nato territory. Last night’s missile explosions that reportedly killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodów, 20km from the border with Ukraine, are testimony to a dangerous trend of miscalculation that could lead to escalation. As long as Russia continues its desperate tactic of missile barrages against civilian infrastructure, this risk is high.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says U.S., China statement on nuclear threats 'weighty statements'
KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that he welcomed the statements from the United States and China from the Group of 20 meeting on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons.
US News and World Report
Italy PM: It 'Changes Very Little' if Poland Blast Was Not Due to Russia
ROME (Reuters) - Italy believes it does not make much difference if the missile that caused a deadly explosion in Poland was not Russian, because Moscow is still to blame for attacking infrastructure in Ukraine, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters at the G20 summit in...
France 24
'Preparing an army': The Belarusians fighting for Ukraine with one eye on home
Among the soldiers fighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine are a number of volunteers from neighbouring Belarus, the firm Moscow ally from where the invasion was partly launched. Called the Kalinowski Regiment, they claim to number around 2,000. After defending Ukraine, they are hoping to help bring about change in their homeland, where a series of protests and opposition movements have failed to dislodge strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.
US News and World Report
Russia to Postpone $1.4 Billion of Belarus Debt Payments for 10 Years
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will allow Belarus to postpone debt payments totalling $1.4 billion for 10 years, while also setting a fixed interest rate, according to draft laws approved by Russian lower house of parliament, or Duma, on Tuesday. At the start of the year, Belarus has asked Russia to...
