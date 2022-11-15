Read full article on original website
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
U.S. job market little affected by pandemic, say researchers
BOSTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - For all the tumult and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. labor markets have come out on the other side not far from the strong conditions that prevailed before the crisis, a paper presented at a Boston Fed research conference said.
Reeling FTX investors are being targeted by scammers pretending to be the DOJ
Police warned Saturday about a website pretending to help desperate FTX users recover their funds.
US News and World Report
Xi Says China to Consider Holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China would consider hosting the third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, which would be the first staging of the event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Belt & Road is Xi's signature infrastructure investment...
US News and World Report
EU Poised to Unblock Billions in Funds for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive is on track to unblocking billions of euros in funds for Hungary this year after Prime Minister Viktor Orban bowed to pressure from the bloc over democratic checks and balances, EU sources said. At stake is up to 14.7 billion euros ($15.3 billion),...
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
US News and World Report
FTX Fires Three of Its Top Executives - WSJ
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has fired three of its top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman. The other fired executives were engineering director Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison, who ran FTX's trading...
US News and World Report
U.S. IPO Price Pops Prompt Fraud and 'Pig Butchering' Warnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. exchanges and Wall Street's top cop on Thursday warned about a heightened threat of fraud mostly involving the initial public offerings of small companies, driven in part by a social media-driven pump-and-dump scheme called "pig butchering." In a rare move, Nasdaq Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc's...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris: United States Has Enduring Economic Commitment to Indo-Pacific
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region. The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris Met Briefly With China's Xi at APEC
BANGKOK/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said. "The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.
US News and World Report
VP Harris Meets With China's Xi in Bid to 'Keep Lines Open'
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
US News and World Report
Meta Platforms Appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India Head
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Meta Platforms appointed Sandhya Devanathan as its India head on Thursday, days after Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap Inc. WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta Platforms's public policy director in India Rajiv Aggarwal also resigned earlier this week. Devanathan's appointment comes at a...
US News and World Report
France, Germany, Spain Agree on Moving on With FCAS Warplane Development - Berlin
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -France, Germany and Spain have reached agreement on starting the next phase of development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros($103.4 billion), the German government said on Friday. The Defence Ministry said in a...
