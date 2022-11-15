ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West

ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
US News and World Report

Russia Trying to Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
US News and World Report

Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Weapons Trader Bout

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe...
US News and World Report

UK PM Sunak Makes Surprise Trip to Kyiv, Boosts Air Defenses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Welcomes MH17 Verdict, Wants Those Who Ordered Attack to Face Trial

KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv welcomed the murder convictions handed out by a Dutch court on Thursday to three men for their role in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, but said those who ordered the attack must face trial. The court in The Hague issued the sentences...
US News and World Report

Blinken Says Russia Felt World Wouldn't Accept Refusal to Extend Grain Deal

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we sent a...
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Experts at Poland Blast Site, Talks Under Way on Kyiv's Role in Probe

KYIV/WARSAW (Reuters) - Kyiv said on Friday Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident. Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Capital Kyiv, Port Odesa Area Suffer Power Shortages -Zelenskiy

(Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the area around the Black Sea port of Odesa and more than a dozen other regions are grappling with power shortages following relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. "The situation with power supplies is difficult in 17 regions and...
US News and World Report

Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response to MH17 Verdict

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government said on Friday it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it called Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on Thursday the Dutch court's decision to convict two former...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Rights Chief Releases Video of 'Torture Chamber' in Liberated Kherson

(Reuters) -A top Ukrainian human rights investigator on Thursday released a video of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in the recently liberated Kherson region, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time. Dmytro Lubinets, the...
US News and World Report

Russia Keeps Mum on CIA Director's Warning Over Nuclear Weapons

LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Thursday refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns warned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign...
