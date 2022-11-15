Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Nebraska Athletic Director Has Telling Coaching Search Admission
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is still seeking a new football head coach. Alberts will hope to find a candidate to lead the Cornhuskers back to past glory. Once one of the nation's most prestigious programs, Nebraska has gone 22-44 since the start of 2017. However, during an interview on...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
Mickey Joseph updates status in Nebraska coaching search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph updates what he knows in the Huskers' ongoing coaching search.
Christopherson: First things first, end one of these bad Husker streaks as Alberts gets ready for big hire
You can wait for a press conference to lift you out of the gray if you so desire. But how about some form of football Aspirin a little sooner? How about just a day of joy of jumping over one of the competitor programs you're tired of making you feel sick and tired? How about three phases of solid football for four quarters, keeping Casey Thompson upright, and scaling one of the many hurdles that have for some reason seemed set about 10-feet tall for this Husker program for a long while?
Former Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler Reportedly Lands New Job
Veteran college basketball coach Doc Sadler found a new position back in the Big 12. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Nebraska head coach will join Porter Moser's Oklahoma staff as a special advisor. In his first of three head-coaching jobs, Sadler led UTEP to a WAC...
saturdaytradition.com
Oklahoma basketball expected to hire Nebraska assistant, per report
Fred Hoiberg is expected to lose one piece of his coaching staff at Nebraska. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma and head coach Porter Moser are expected to hire Doc Sadler. Sadler is a former head coach who has been on the Husker staff as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
How walk-on quarterback Jarrett Synek climbed Nebraska's depth chart
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple details how redshirt freshman walk-on Jarrett Synek moved to No. 3 on the team's depth chart.
Nebraska Basketball: Total ineptitude rears its head against St. John’s
The Nebraska basketball team had gotten off to a 2-0 start, and some were hoping that perhaps head coach Fred Hoiberg had found the recipe for success in Lincoln. For the first 20 minutes against St. Johns, it looked again like Hoiberg had found some sort of secret recipe. Then the Cornhuskers came out for the second half and revealed the only thing they’d found was how to look totally and completely inept for 20 straight minutes.
Nebraska defense deals with another elite rusher against Wisconsin
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch breaks down the Huskers' challenge against Wisconsin's running game.
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Fans will not attend games in 2023 but want an aircraft carrier
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It is already the home season finale for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season. The 2022...
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
mountonline.org
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last contests
After hitting rock bottom, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have won two out of their last four contests. After a tight first half, the Huskers dominated the Hoosiers of Indiana for the remainder of the game. Quarterback Casey Thompson accumulated three total touchdowns, including a clutch fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to give NU a two-score lead. Running back Anthony Grant continued to impress, rushing for a phenomenal 136 yards. But easily the most noteworthy performance was Trey Palmer, collecting eight receptions for 157 yards and a monstrous 71-yard touchdown. The next game started off slow, with Nebraska trailing 13-0 to a mediocre Rutgers squad. Fortunately, thanks to two Casey Thompson passing touchdowns and some sublime defense, the Huskers escaped Piscataway with the win, improving to 3-4. However, Nebraska’s triumphs diminished the next week, falling just short to a solid Purdue team on the road. The game was an absolute shootout, ending with a 43-37 score. Both teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense, and needless to say, the Blackshirts showed shades of their early-season struggles. However, Trey Palmer put on an absolute show, snagging seven receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 60-yard rush. Trey Palmer’s emergence as a young superstar has been exciting to watch, racking up big play after big play. Unfortunately, this was not the case on October 29, when Nebraska faced off with a ranked Illinois team. They kept it close for the majority of the first half, although Casey Thompson went down with an arm injury. After the injury, the offense was at an absolute standstill, with backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy struggling to get anything going against the number one defense in the country.
The Nebraska City News Press
Football semifinal results and championship schedule
Find links for video coverage at https://tinyurl.com/5n6vrse2 Class A Semifinals Omaha Westside def. Grand Island, 38-7 Gretna def. Creighton Prep, 36-14 Championship: Westside vs. Prep on Monday, Nov. 21, at 7:15 p.m. Class B Semifinals Bennington def. Waverly, 23-7 Gross Catholic def. Scottsbluff, 49-35 Championship: Bennington vs. Gross Catholic on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7:15 p.m. Class C1 Semifinals Aurora def. Boone Central, 40-19 Pierce def. Adams Central, 45-26 Championship: Aurora vs. Pierce on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:45 p.m. Class C2 Semifinals Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 6-0 Norfolk Catholic def. Ord, 38-6 Championship: Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:15 a.m.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Community College Announces Major Sports Program Expansion
Southeast CC Athletics Director Brett Bright has announced that the school will add 14 sports programs starting in 2023. “We’re excited about going from 10 to 24 sports and increasing our student participation from 160, to close to 400.” Bright added, “We’re looking at new sports for Beatrice Campus such as men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s golf, men’s and women’s rodeo…and looking at, of course, always improving our facilities here. We’re looking at moving volleyball from here, over to our Milford Campus…and then at our Lincoln Campus, we’ll have men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track, cross country and possibly men’s and women’s tennis, as well.”
WOWT
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you were at Aksarben Cinema on Wednesday night, maybe catching the new film “Wakanda Forever,” you may have noticed a familiar face hanging out: Bill Murray was in town. The actor was on hand to help support a fundraiser for the Nebraska Vietnam...
Former KMTV weatherman Tony Cervantes passes away
Former KMTV weatherman and Marine Corps veteran Tony Cervantes passed away Monday in Omaha. He served in Vietnam and worked at KMTV in the late 70s and 80s.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
