Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Cal Football Unveils Statue of Kevin Moen and The Play
A larger-than-life tribute to a larger-than-life moment in Cal football history.
No. 12 Indiana holds off Xavier 81-79
Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 30 points and Xavier Johnson added 23 as No. 12 Indiana held on for an 81-79
Centre Daily
Jaguars Midseason Superlatives: Etienne Dominates Halfway Point for Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally hitting the bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time for the 3-7 squad, especially considering the second-half of their schedule features games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans twice. So with the Jaguars now at the...
Centre Daily
How the 49ers can Improve Their Red Zone Offense
Driving the length of the field isn't much of an issue for the 49ers. The offense has managed to put up plenty of yards in practically every game this season. It is when the 49ers reach the red zone where they start to falter and it is a derailing issue to have.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too...
Centre Daily
As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?
PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
Centre Daily
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bills
The Buffalo Bills next two games will take place at Ford Field, the home field of the Detroit Lions. Due to severe weather issues, the NFL decided on Thursday to change the venue for the Bills contest against the Browns. Instead of playing in Buffalo, where severe snowstorms are expected...
Centre Daily
Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had momentum on their side. They had the weather on their side. They had the fans on their side. None of those advantages meant a thing in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. This was as simple as a good team beating a bad team. If the loss at the Detroit Lions was rock bottom, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, then this loss went deeper than the rock to the magma-filled mantle.
Centre Daily
What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has endured a tough season along with the rest of his teammates, but Taylor and the Colts rushing attack broke out in a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and was named AFC Offensive Player of...
Centre Daily
Titans-Packers Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field. K Randy Bullock, OLB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DL Naquan Jones, DB Elijah Molden and TE Kevin Rader.
Centre Daily
After 3–7 Start, Where Do Jaguars Find Next Win and What Will the Final Record Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is on its last legs after a 3-7 start, making their Week 11 bye come at just the right time. This is the firsttime since 2014 the team has had a Bye Week in Week 11 or later, and for this Jaguars team it seems like an ideal situation. The first 10 weeks went as many likely thought they would before the season, but the reality of the present has seen the Jaguars blow opportunities more often than not in each of their losses.
Comments / 0