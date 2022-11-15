Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
S&P 500 Ends Higher, Led by Defensive Shares
(Reuters) - Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins saidthat, with little...
US News and World Report
Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Lift Block of Student Loan Relief Plan
(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states. In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden announced in August that the U.S....
First 5 California helping educators create equity systems for families
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The first five years of a child's life are crucial to their learning and development. According to one study, it is important to recognize biases when evaluating students. First 5 California did a study where several key considerations to help local early childhood and education leaders, state policymakers and others create more The post First 5 California helping educators create equity systems for families appeared first on KION546.
US News and World Report
WHO Reports First Global Increase of Weekly COVID-19 Cases in Four Months
The World Health Organization on Wednesday reported that global coronavirus cases increased last week for the first time in months. Weekly cases have been either stable or on the decline since mid-July, according to the organization’s weekly epidemiological reports. But last week saw a 2% increase in cases, raising the number to 2.3 million infections, WHO reported.
Social Security benefits increase due to inflation, and scam calls increase as well
Social Security benefits are set to increase due to inflation and now scammers are flooding phone lines claiming to help people get Social Security money.
US News and World Report
Nutrition Benefits for Families Could Increase Under U.S. Agency Proposal
(Reuters) - Mothers and children who receive benefits from a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program would be able to spend more money on a wider range of groceries under proposed changes the USDA introduced on Thursday. The USDA proposed expanding the list of groceries participants in the Women, Infants,...
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Advisers Back Ardelyx's Kidney Disease Drug
(Reuters) -A panel of advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Wednesday recommended the approval of Ardelyx Inc's drug for chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, more than a year after it was initially rejected. The Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel voted 9-4 in favor of the drug, tenapanor,...
