Related
money.com
How Low Could Inflation Go in 2023? Here Are 4 Expert Predictions
After inflation data came in better than expected last week, investors celebrated and stocks had their best day since 2020. Investors and shoppers will have more to celebrate if inflation falls even further next year, like many experts are forecasting. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for months...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Mortgage rates fall below 7% in the largest weekly drop since July as inflationary pressures ease
A key US mortgage rate fell below 7%, marking the largest weekly fall since July, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.9%, down from 7.14%. The rate has slipped as Treasury yields pull back on signs of easing inflation. A...
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
There's a 55% chance of a recession in 2023, chief economist says - but inflation data will determine if the Fed stays aggressive and sparks a downturn
CPI data publishes on Thursday, and it will hold key implications for how aggressive the Federal Reserve is with interest rates moving forward. One economist said he's expecting inflation to ease slightly, which could lead the Fed to a 50 basis-point rate hike in December. "We have this week established...
Stocks could rally 20% before the end of the year on a Republican victory in Congress and a cooler October inflation report, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Stocks could see a major rally by year-end on a Republican victory in Congress and cooler inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. He pointed to expectations of lower inflationary spending if Republicans took the majority in Congress. If midterm results are met with a cooler October inflation report, that could spark...
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off
Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On...
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
Stocks rise on cooler-than-expected inflation data
Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 34.48 points,...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing
A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. It's the second inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
Central banks can't back down from 'taking away the punch bowl' despite pressure from markets, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
Despite a small reprieve from public criticism, central bankers can't back down on monetary tightening now, Mohamed El-Erian said. While continued rate hikes could lead to more pushback, the Fed risks letting inflation expectations get entrenched in the economy. That could cause a "stagflation morass that would be much worse...
The Cities With the Highest Inflation May Shock You
Raging inflation has been problem No. 1 for the economy this year, with consumer prices soaring 7.7% in the 12 months through October. You’ve probably noticed this yourself when you’re at the grocery store, at the gasoline pump, and particularly when you're paying your rent or trying to buy a new house.
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Comes in Below Forecast in October, Posts 0.2% Rise
Wholesale inflation rose 0.2% in October, below expectations, in a further sign that price increases across the economy are beginning to abate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. For the month, prices fell 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.4%, putting the annual rate of increase at 8%, down...
