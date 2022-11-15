ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

money.com

How Low Could Inflation Go in 2023? Here Are 4 Expert Predictions

After inflation data came in better than expected last week, investors celebrated and stocks had their best day since 2020. Investors and shoppers will have more to celebrate if inflation falls even further next year, like many experts are forecasting. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for months...
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Markets Insider

We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off

Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
CBS News

Stocks rise on cooler-than-expected inflation data

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 34.48 points,...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
CNBC

Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite

The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing

A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. It's the second inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.
kitco.com

Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
TheStreet

The Cities With the Highest Inflation May Shock You

Raging inflation has been problem No. 1 for the economy this year, with consumer prices soaring 7.7% in the 12 months through October. You’ve probably noticed this yourself when you’re at the grocery store, at the gasoline pump, and particularly when you're paying your rent or trying to buy a new house.
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Comes in Below Forecast in October, Posts 0.2% Rise

Wholesale inflation rose 0.2% in October, below expectations, in a further sign that price increases across the economy are beginning to abate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. For the month, prices fell 0.2%, compared to estimates of 0.4%, putting the annual rate of increase at 8%, down...

