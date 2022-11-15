Ever since I moved to Binghamton, I've been warned about the dreaded winter conditions the city is known for. But so far, I haven't seen too much of that winter weather. Now back home, it's pretty common to not get snow until well into January. For as long as I can remember, there's only been a couple of holiday seasons with snow added into the mix. I knew Binghamton would be much different though and by the time we got to the new year, I'd be sick of the snow. But a warm November got me thinking about how far into the winter months we've gotten before the first snowfall of the year.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO