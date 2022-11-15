ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Binghamton School Board Steps Back from School Closing

The Binghamton City School District appears to be backing off from the idea of closing an elementary school. During a live-streamed meeting of the board of education November 14, district officials heard from several families to weigh in on what officials had laid out for consideration for dealing with declining enrollment numbers and rising costs.
What’s the Latest First Snow of the Year in Binghamton?

Ever since I moved to Binghamton, I've been warned about the dreaded winter conditions the city is known for. But so far, I haven't seen too much of that winter weather. Now back home, it's pretty common to not get snow until well into January. For as long as I can remember, there's only been a couple of holiday seasons with snow added into the mix. I knew Binghamton would be much different though and by the time we got to the new year, I'd be sick of the snow. But a warm November got me thinking about how far into the winter months we've gotten before the first snowfall of the year.
Broome’s Kopernik Society Looking for New Members

The Kopernik Observatory’s Heritage Committee is looking for new members with an interest in celebrating the history of the science center and its namesake. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal is named for Polish astronomer, Mikolaj Kopernik, who proposed the planets revolve around the sun. Celebrating the 500th...
Binghamton School Board to Discuss Feasibility Study

The Binghamton City School District Board of Education November 15 will be discussing its on-going Feasibility Study. The study addresses such issues as classroom size, availability of teachers and finances in the district. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]. In addressing the challenges, some of the options and opportunities being looked at...
