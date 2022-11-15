Read full article on original website
From Burro to Bearcat: Why The Old Binghamton Mascot Suddenly Got The Boot
Do you remember when Binghamton University was called SUNY Binghamton, or SUNY-B for short? It was hard to get used to the name change when the college was changed to Binghamton University. Personally, I prefer to refer to the college by that name or simply BU. If you have lived...
Roberson Museum in Binghamton Welcomes Visitors Home for the Holidays
A decades-old holiday tradition in Binghamton is open and ready to greet families. Roberson Museum’s Home for the Holidays opened November 17 and will continue through January 6 with the Roberson mansion and museum open 7-days a week and with extended hours. There are trees and rooms throughout the...
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
Binghamton School Board Steps Back from School Closing
The Binghamton City School District appears to be backing off from the idea of closing an elementary school. During a live-streamed meeting of the board of education November 14, district officials heard from several families to weigh in on what officials had laid out for consideration for dealing with declining enrollment numbers and rising costs.
Binghamton Bulldogs Are Making A Difference With Our Kids In The Community
I talk about the Binghamton Bulldogs all the time but I don't see them mentioned much in the local media. There are exceptions but for the most part, they aren't talked about and they should be. The Binghamton Bulldogs was the vision of Jimmy Evans. He took his entire life...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
What’s the Latest First Snow of the Year in Binghamton?
Ever since I moved to Binghamton, I've been warned about the dreaded winter conditions the city is known for. But so far, I haven't seen too much of that winter weather. Now back home, it's pretty common to not get snow until well into January. For as long as I can remember, there's only been a couple of holiday seasons with snow added into the mix. I knew Binghamton would be much different though and by the time we got to the new year, I'd be sick of the snow. But a warm November got me thinking about how far into the winter months we've gotten before the first snowfall of the year.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
Broome & Tioga Back on High COVID Transmission Risk List
Just what no one wanted to hear just before the start of the holiday season: The Centers for Disease Control and prevention county-by-county tracking of community transmission of COVID-19 is showing parts of the Twin Tier are back at high transmission levels. Areas like Broome County where there are a...
Broome’s Kopernik Society Looking for New Members
The Kopernik Observatory’s Heritage Committee is looking for new members with an interest in celebrating the history of the science center and its namesake. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal is named for Polish astronomer, Mikolaj Kopernik, who proposed the planets revolve around the sun. Celebrating the 500th...
Binghamton School Board to Discuss Feasibility Study
The Binghamton City School District Board of Education November 15 will be discussing its on-going Feasibility Study. The study addresses such issues as classroom size, availability of teachers and finances in the district. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]. In addressing the challenges, some of the options and opportunities being looked at...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
Snow and Glazing of Ice Greet Some Twin Tiers Motorists
Several school districts in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania have had to call in their first weather-related delays of the season with word of up to four inches of snow in the Poconos, an area that's home to the Wayne Highlands School District as well as Susquehanna County where the larger issue was with the glazing of ice on the rural roads.
State Police at Endwell Find a Sad Story on “Inspection Sticker”
A brief tale of despair was scrawled on a fake vehicle inspection sticker discovered by state troopers based in Endwell. New York State Police posted a photo of the handwritten message on social media Wednesday. Inside the yellow block where official text normally would be found was a note in...
Chenango Street Under Binghamton I-81 Bridge May Reopen Soon
Traffic may soon be flowing between two Binghamton neighborhoods after a 14-month-long detour while crews worked to deal with a sinking Interstate 81 bridge. People familiar with the project told WNBF News a section of Chenango Street on the city's North Side now is expected to reopen Monday or Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Twin Tiers
It's time to find the snow brush, ice scraper, gloves and make sure the snow blower is ready to go as forecasters predict several inches of snow for the Twin Tiers overnight November 15. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Tioga,...
Binghamton Woman Sentenced for Home Invasion/Hammer Attack
A Binghamton woman will spend five years in prison and report for parole for five years after getting out of jail for attacking a Johnson City resident with a hammer after she and another woman forced their way into the woman's apartment on Saint Charles Street earlier this year. News...
Conklin Teen Expected to Plead Guilty to Buffalo Massacre
Reports from the Associated Press and other sources close to the case of the mass shooting last May at a Buffalo supermarket in an apparent hate crime say the accused Conklin teen is going to enter guilty pleas. Court records in Erie County show 19-year-old Payton Gendron is scheduled to...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
