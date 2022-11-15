Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 14, 2022. Editorial: IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain. Perhaps it only seemed like a little trolling last week when, on the day after South Dakota’s recreational marijuana measure, Initiated Measure 27 (IM27), was defeated at the polls, a spokesman for Protecting South Dakota Kids, which opposed the measure, triumphantly declared in a press release, “The will of the people spoke.”

