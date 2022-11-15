Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WYTV.com
Dinosaur Adventures roars into town this weekend
GIRARD, Oh – Get ready to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age this weekend with the prehistoric exhibit Dinosaur Adventure. The Metroplex Expo Center in Girard will be transformed by massive dinosaurs and hours of family fun. For two days only, kids...
WYTV.com
Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show lights up Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday season gets underway Thursday night in the city of Columbiana with the drive-through Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show. The show features more than 80 outdoor displays. Guests can also stop into Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy food and drinks and take pictures...
WYTV.com
Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
dayton.com
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Holiday Light Parade marching through town on November 19
Hermitage is kicking off the holiday season with its 24th annual Holiday Light Parade on Saturday, November 19. Fireworks will begin the event at 5:40 p.m., followed by the Merry Xmas Mile race at 5:50 p.m. and parade at 6 p.m. The parade route will start at the intersection of...
Blog: Winter Storm Watch means get out the shovel
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
WYTV.com
Adding modifications to the holidays for children with special needs
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There are ways families can adapt the holidays to fit their needs. All of the lights, sounds and chaos around the holidays can be very stressful for kids with sensory issues. The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley shared advice to lessen the stress and add...
WYTV.com
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake. Bill Mcle said he’s lived in Lake Milton his whole life and was sitting on his late grandfather’s dock on Tuesday to clear his head and “gain peace of mind” when a bald eagle swooped down and perched on the shore next to him for a drink, just a few feet away.
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
Local church holding food giveaway, other services for community
This Saturday the church will be holding a free food giveaway.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Farm and Dairy
.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
First responders aid local food pantries
Troopers are teaming up with emergency responders in Trumbull County to help stock the shelves of local food pantries this holiday season.
WFMJ.com
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
Farm and Dairy
3 Bedroom ranch home, autos, trailers, and misc.
Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. – West Branch Schools. Also Selling: Autos – Trailer – Mower – Military Generator – Shop Items – Household Goods. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 14627 S. Duck Creek Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Rt. 62 west of Salem, Ohio or east of Westville to S. Duck Creek Rd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
theccmonline.com
John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building
John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
WFMJ.com
Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment
Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
WFMJ.com
Wahlburgers coming to Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
