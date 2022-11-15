ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Dinosaur Adventures roars into town this weekend

GIRARD, Oh – Get ready to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age this weekend with the prehistoric exhibit Dinosaur Adventure. The Metroplex Expo Center in Girard will be transformed by massive dinosaurs and hours of family fun. For two days only, kids...
GIRARD, OH
WYTV.com

Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show lights up Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday season gets underway Thursday night in the city of Columbiana with the drive-through Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show. The show features more than 80 outdoor displays. Guests can also stop into Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy food and drinks and take pictures...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Popular holiday display back at Arms Family Museum

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”. Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event. This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
dayton.com

New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Adding modifications to the holidays for children with special needs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There are ways families can adapt the holidays to fit their needs. All of the lights, sounds and chaos around the holidays can be very stressful for kids with sensory issues. The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley shared advice to lessen the stress and add...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake. Bill Mcle said he’s lived in Lake Milton his whole life and was sitting on his late grandfather’s dock on Tuesday to clear his head and “gain peace of mind” when a bald eagle swooped down and perched on the shore next to him for a drink, just a few feet away.
LAKE MILTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
WILLIAMSFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom ranch home, autos, trailers, and misc.

Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. – West Branch Schools. Also Selling: Autos – Trailer – Mower – Military Generator – Shop Items – Household Goods. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 14627 S. Duck Creek Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Rt. 62 west of Salem, Ohio or east of Westville to S. Duck Creek Rd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH
theccmonline.com

John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building

John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
MINERVA, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment

Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Wahlburgers coming to Austintown

A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy