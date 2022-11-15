ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

On November 18, 2022, Dallas Police Officer Anthony Heims #10664, was arrested by Dallas Police Department and charged with Aggravated Assault. Officer Heims has been on the department since September 2013 and is currently assigned to Southeast Patrol Division. Officer Heims is on administrative leave pending outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident

The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
People

Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced

Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized

FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
FRISCO, TX
cw39.com

ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus

An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat

The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Arlington Police Seek Help Locating Suspect For Burglary of a Habitation

​At approximately 7:10pm on 9/26/22, a Burglary of a Habitation (open attached garage) on the 2100 block of Friar Tuck Dr. in West Arlington. The pictured suspect claimed he lived on W. Tucker Blvd. in Arlington when confronted by the home-owner. The suspect fled on foot south-bound on Lakemont Dr. The suspect was stealing large tool items: folding ladders, wheel barrow, and Hand-Truck (2-wheel Dolly).
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy