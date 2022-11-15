Read full article on original website
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
Fort Worth Woman Arrested, Court Docs Describe ‘Elaborate Sweetheart Swindle'
A Fort Worth woman is behind bars after court documents describe an “elaborate sweetheart swindle” in which investigators say Lorraine Rew conned an elderly Indiana man into sending her more than $1 million. An affidavit filed in Tarrant County Tuesday outlines a saga that began on Twitter where...
Family of Great-Grandmother Killed in Fort Worth Hit-And-Run Pleads for Justice
The daughter of a great-grandmother killed in a hit-and-run accident in Fort Worth is pleading for the driver’s arrest. "I miss her voice,” Brenda Cornish said of her mother. "I want them to know they took someone very important from us. You know what I'm saying? Someone we can never get back. She was a loving mother."
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge
On November 18, 2022, Dallas Police Officer Anthony Heims #10664, was arrested by Dallas Police Department and charged with Aggravated Assault. Officer Heims has been on the department since September 2013 and is currently assigned to Southeast Patrol Division. Officer Heims is on administrative leave pending outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident
The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized
FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
Frisco police seek purse-snatching suspects
Police in Frisco have issued a warning to shoppers to be on alert after a series of purse-snatching incidents in the past few days. Police believe two of the incidents may involve the same suspect.
Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus
An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
Two arrested for October drive-by shooting in Lake Worth
Two men have been captured more than two weeks after a drive-by shooting in Lake Worth. The night of October 30th, a car drove down the block on Caddo Trail
Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building Evacuated Due to Threat
The Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas is under an evacuation Friday morning. Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC 5 there was a bomb threat at the building at about 8:13 a.m. The building was evacuated and the perimeter has been secured, officials said. Riverfront...
Arlington Police Seek Help Locating Suspect For Burglary of a Habitation
At approximately 7:10pm on 9/26/22, a Burglary of a Habitation (open attached garage) on the 2100 block of Friar Tuck Dr. in West Arlington. The pictured suspect claimed he lived on W. Tucker Blvd. in Arlington when confronted by the home-owner. The suspect fled on foot south-bound on Lakemont Dr. The suspect was stealing large tool items: folding ladders, wheel barrow, and Hand-Truck (2-wheel Dolly).
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
$10,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of Suspect Connected to Grand Prairie Officer’s Death
GRAND PRAIRIE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Grand Prairie Police Department has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect connected to the death of one of its officers this week. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai was killed Monday night when his patrol car hit...
