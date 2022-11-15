ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU’s Bonner Leader Program Provides Supplies for Local Veterans

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 18, 2022 – High Point University students in the Bonner Leader Program hosted a day of service on Veterans Day to package and deliver hygiene packs and personal items to local veterans. As part of the service-learning program, students packaged 40 hygiene kits filled with...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Staff Members Receive Kahn Family Extraordinary Staff Awards

Three High Point University staff members were recently awarded the annual Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award for their service to students and families of the university. Pictured from left are Patrick Wishon, Sandra Norris and Rebecca Smoak. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 – Three High...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: The love between siblings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro

The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions. HPU Journalism Student Helps NBC News with Midterm Election Book. HPU senior Joe Maronski, a journalism and political science major, helped compile NBC News’ Midterm Book...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
GREENSBORO, NC

