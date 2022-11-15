Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
High Point University
HPU’s Bonner Leader Program Provides Supplies for Local Veterans
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 18, 2022 – High Point University students in the Bonner Leader Program hosted a day of service on Veterans Day to package and deliver hygiene packs and personal items to local veterans. As part of the service-learning program, students packaged 40 hygiene kits filled with...
High Point University
WRAL-Raleigh: HPU Poll Asks North Carolinians About Their Holiday Decorating Tendencies
The High Point University Poll recently asked North Carolinians about their holiday decorating tendencies and what they thought about retailers stocking up for the holiday season. Even anchors at WRAL in Raleigh are weighing in on this statewide poll.
wschronicle.com
2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards honor women of color in our community
The 2022 Winston-Salem Legacy Awards Gala was back in full swing this past Saturday, Nov. 12, serving as Winston-Salem’s highest honor for women of color, sponsored by the Legacy Foundation for Women. This yearly award gala highlights and recognizes women who are leaving a legacy in their local community.
High Point University
HPU Staff Members Receive Kahn Family Extraordinary Staff Awards
Three High Point University staff members were recently awarded the annual Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award for their service to students and families of the university. Pictured from left are Patrick Wishon, Sandra Norris and Rebecca Smoak. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 – Three High...
My 2 Cents: The love between siblings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
wfmynews2.com
Professional Firefighters of Greensboro reach 1000th coat through Operation Warm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early Thursday for elementary students at Wiley Elementary. Nearly 300 students are receiving warm coats through Operation Warm, an initiative driven by the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro to help kids in need. Students lined up to receive a brand-new warm coat for the winter...
rhinotimes.com
Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro
The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
wfmynews2.com
Walls of Love offers people free items in Greensboro
The Walls of Love campaign made its way to south Davie and East Washington Street. It's part of a national effort and UNCG and NC State students made it happen here.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
High Point University
HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions. HPU Journalism Student Helps NBC News with Midterm Election Book. HPU senior Joe Maronski, a journalism and political science major, helped compile NBC News’ Midterm Book...
Southwest Guilford principal transforming what student discipline looks like
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since taking the seat as principal of Southwest Guilford High School in 2020, Dr. Angela Monell has been actively working to reverse a nationwide statistic that has impacted students at her school. Monell is not your average principal. She knows her students well, and they all have their own special bond […]
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
WXII 12
Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
Juvenile makes threats against North Carolina school
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
wschronicle.com
Dr. Antonia Richburg assumes leadership role as president and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County
Everyone has a dream job, that one job that aligns with their interests, skill set and work style. Not many people ever have the good fortune to work their dream job, but last month Dr. Antonia Richburg got that opportunity when she officially assumed the role of president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Forsyth County (UWFC).
