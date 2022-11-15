Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Related
1 dead, 1 injured after car water rescue
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash. Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue. The crash involved one car […]
Bay Net
Two Injured Including Firefighter After Fire Truck Overturns Onto Vehicle
UPDATE – Tenth District VFD Releases Official Statement Regarding Tanker 8 Collision. INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 16, at approximately 3:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a fire truck on northbound Indian Head Highway in the area of Lower Wharf Road.
WJLA
Lockdown cleared at Jackson-Reed High in NW DC after shots were heard in the area
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northwest D.C. high school went on lockdown Friday afternoon following sounds of gunshots in the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles was reported in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street Northwest near the school. Jackson-Reed...
At least 12 people - including children - are injured after being trapped in burning Maryland apartment building: Fire rips through homes in 'mass casualty' incident
At least twelve people - including four children - were injured in a massive explosion that tore through a Maryland apartment complex with some of its residents still trapped inside in what is being called a 'mass casualty situation.'. The two-alarm fire ripped through a structure at 800 block of...
NBC Washington
Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital
A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after another man opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.
WJLA
Gaithersburg condo explosion linked to suicidal man, may have used accelerants: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body that was recovered from the rubble of the Gaithersburg condo explosion has been identified, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. Jones said the medical examiner's office in Baltimore identified the person as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon. Quizon's manner of...
Fiery condo explosion leaves 10 people hospitalized in Gaithersburg
Several residential buildings are severely damaged following a fiery explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning.
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby
WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Candlelight vigil set for Jayz Agnew, 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday evening for 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, who was shot and killed while raking leaves outside his Prince George's County home. The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in Temple Hills, Md. Agnew was tragically shot in...
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
foxbaltimore.com
Two correctional officers and several inmates taken to hospital after vehicle crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident that left two correctional officers and several inmates injured in east Baltimore, said the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC). Spokesman Mark Vernarelli of MDPSC, states that both correctional officers and multiple inmates were taken to local...
WJLA
Man wanted for series of burglaries at Silver Spring restaurant: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police say they are searching for a man that allegedly is responsible for a series of burglaries at Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring. Police said they are investigating several incidents in the month of July in which a man jumps over...
17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. releases recommendations from 2-year audit of police department
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones Friday morning to release key recommendations derived from a two-year audit of the department. Officals say the audit was ordered by Elrich to "identify structural changes that should be made...
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say
HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
WJLA
Mini horses and donkey escape Ellicott City farm, find greener grass in nearby backyard
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (7News DC) — An Ellicott City resident discovered their backyard had turned into a petting zoo after a herd of donkeys and mini horses escaped from their farm. The animals didn't belong to the resident, so Howard County Police corraled the animals and walked them back...
NBC Washington
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Theft; Release Surveillance Photos of Suspects
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a theft that occurred in the 13000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them (photos below).
Comments / 1