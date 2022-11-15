Read full article on original website
WSET
Someone taking pictures of your home? Don't be alarmed, City of Danville says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville doesn't want folks to panic if they see vehicles driving through their neighborhoods taking photos. The City said the Real Estate Assessment Division of the Finance Department is in the process of updating its photographic database. City employees in vehicles marked...
WSET
Home catches fire in Bedford, crews site smoke detector for saving lives of family, pets
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department says a smoke detector may be the reason a family and their pets are alive following a blaze at a home on Friday morning. The department, along with Company 5 (Forest), BCoFR Medic 14-1, and Ambulance 14 were dispatched to the 1100-block of Shiloh Lane for the report of a basement fire.
WDBJ7.com
Firefighters fighting fire on Celotex in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department is fighting what it calls a “very large fire” on Celotex Drive. Fire Command has issued a recall of 15 off-duty firefighters to assist. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.
Franklin News Post
Rural residents in Franklin County face a copper phone lines conundrum
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway. She switched providers, but would still like to return to her old home phone plan under CenturyLink. “But I don’t want to pay a whole lot for something that...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSET
Town of Bedford extends Personal Property Tax deadline through the new year
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Bedford, you now have a little more time to pay your personal property tax. The Bedford Town Council just announced they have extended the deadline to January 31, 2023. The council told ABC13 that there was a large increase in assessments,...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022. In an announcement, Bedford Co. says it is still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent...
WSLS
Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
WDBJ7.com
Search continues in James River for missing man
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Giveback event
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is looking to give back this holiday season with its first-ever, Give Thanks Thanksgiving Giveback event. They’re helping 300 families with packaged Thanksgiving meals, including all the fixings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, and a frozen turkey. Organizers said...
WBTM
Danville Schools Receive $250K for Security Upgrades
Last week, the Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in school security equipment grants, of which Danville Public Schools received $249,999. The VDOE awarded the grants to schools most in need of modern security equipment, such as internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, and other security enhancements.
WSET
Plans in motion to revitalize the Schoolfield District in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There are plans in motion to revitalize the Schoolfield District in Danville which is the future home of Caesars Virginia. WRT is behind the conceptual design for what the Schoolfield District could look like. The design encompasses ideas from residents in the Schoolfield District. Danville's...
WSET
Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
altavistajournal.com
New solar farm launches in Campbell County
A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
WSLS
Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness. Service providers across the Valley met Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum Tuesday evening, where residents were invited to share their thoughts.
wakg.com
Some Pittsylvania County Water Customers to Experience Outage on Thursday
The Pittsylvania County Department of Public Works will be repairing a water main leak along Mt. Cross Road on Thursday. Pittsylvania County water customers in this area will experience interrupted water service or loss of pressure from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This temporary outage will affect customers located...
WSET
Pittsylvania County approved for SRO grant, concerned about long haul funding
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County got approved for $475, 170 from a state grant to help them hire ten new school resource officers. The county has to match 25% for the last three of those years. The grant will cover the salaries of the new SROs but...
WSET
Luxury RV Resort unanimously shot down by Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors reviewed a motion that ultimately blocks a luxury RV resort from being built at its planned Vandola Church Road site. Members of the community had previously voiced disapproval at the plans to build the resort. At...
WDBJ7.com
Community forum discusses future of homelessness and affordable housing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Rescue Plan Act set aside $5 billion for states across the country to address homelessness and come up with plans for access to affordable housing. $2.4 million will be coming to Roanoke in 2023. City leaders hosted the community at a forum Tuesday night...
