Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Firefighters fighting fire on Celotex in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department is fighting what it calls a “very large fire” on Celotex Drive. Fire Command has issued a recall of 15 off-duty firefighters to assist. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022. In an announcement, Bedford Co. says it is still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent...
WSLS

Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search continues in James River for missing man

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Danville Schools Receive $250K for Security Upgrades

Last week, the Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in school security equipment grants, of which Danville Public Schools received $249,999. The VDOE awarded the grants to schools most in need of modern security equipment, such as internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, and other security enhancements.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Plans in motion to revitalize the Schoolfield District in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There are plans in motion to revitalize the Schoolfield District in Danville which is the future home of Caesars Virginia. WRT is behind the conceptual design for what the Schoolfield District could look like. The design encompasses ideas from residents in the Schoolfield District. Danville's...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke shelters partner for adoption event, waive adoption fees

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center For Animal Care and Protection are partnering on Saturday for an Adoption Event. The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. and will feature waived adoption fees, and applications will be available on-site. Both organizations have so many...
ROANOKE, VA
altavistajournal.com

New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City holds community meeting on affordable housing and homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke and community partners are looking for solutions to address the ongoing issue of homelessness. Service providers across the Valley met Tuesday morning to discuss the results of a community survey on homelessness. The meeting came ahead of a public community forum Tuesday evening, where residents were invited to share their thoughts.
ROANOKE, VA

