Alabama High School Football Playoffs Scores, Brackets
Follow the quarterfinals and 7A semifinals of the Alabama AHSAA football playoffs on SBLive.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Check out all the AHSAA, AISA scores from Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs
The Class 7A final is set for Nov. 30 in Auburn. The other classes (1A-6A) will decide their finalists next week. Here are this week’s scores from Round 3 of the AHSAA and AISA playoffs as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. AHSAA. CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS. Auburn 14,...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
thecutoffnews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Alabama
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Alabama using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code for Ohio: Get $200 in free bets with this pre-launch bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legalized sports betting in Ohio is fast approaching. The launch is set for January 1, 2023, and prospective bettors in Ohio can use...
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
altoday.com
Documentary on Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians to premiere APT
A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians will premiere on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m. Produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios, “The Forgotten Creeks” can also be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app starting November 17.
Alabama Check Your Coins For This Penny Worth $66,000
Here we go again with a coin that can net us more than many of us make working all year. What are we looking for this time? It’s another penny! This one isn’t as old as some of those super rare highly valuable pennies that are out there.
Alabama deer hunters asked to Share the Hunt
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is teaming with Buckmasters on an outreach program to promote hunting across social media platforms. The Share the Hunt initiative (https://buckmasters.com/Share-the-Hunt), which kicks off November 19, encourages deer hunters to […]
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
11th Circuit judges consider pause on Alabama youth transgender treatment
A panel of judges for the 11th Circuit U.S. District Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday in a controversial case against the state’s recent ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April, bans puberty blockers,...
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
