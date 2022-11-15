ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
AL.com

Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
altoday.com

Documentary on Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians to premiere APT

A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians will premiere on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m. Produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios, “The Forgotten Creeks” can also be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app starting November 17.
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama deer hunters asked to Share the Hunt

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is teaming with Buckmasters on an outreach program to promote hunting across social media platforms. The Share the Hunt initiative (https://buckmasters.com/Share-the-Hunt), which kicks off November 19, encourages deer hunters to […]
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
