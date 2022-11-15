Southeastern Wisconsin will have a chance to set record lows this weekend less than two weeks after tying the all-time November record high temperature. Both Saturday morning, Nov. 19 and Sunday morning, Nov. 20 low temperatures will fall into the mid to low teens. It still won't even be close to our all-time record low for November which is -14 degrees set on Nov. 29, 1875. And for reference just how long ago that was – both Jesse James and Billy the Kid were still very much alive and breaking the law at that time.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO