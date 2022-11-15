Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outdoor winter dining; keep patio season going
Outdoor dining might not immediately to mind during the winter months – but several bars and restaurants are working to change that. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee.com joins Real Milwaukee wit where you can keep patio season rolling right into winter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast has new kitchen in Cedarburg
Toast opened their first location in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood back in 2018, and this weekend location number two will be serving guests. Brian Kramp is in their new kitchen in Cedarburg with a sample of the menu at this Hip spot for American eats.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast in Cedarburg is about to open
Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee has a great chance to go from record highs to record lows
Southeastern Wisconsin will have a chance to set record lows this weekend less than two weeks after tying the all-time November record high temperature. Both Saturday morning, Nov. 19 and Sunday morning, Nov. 20 low temperatures will fall into the mid to low teens. It still won't even be close to our all-time record low for November which is -14 degrees set on Nov. 29, 1875. And for reference just how long ago that was – both Jesse James and Billy the Kid were still very much alive and breaking the law at that time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl found safe, had been last seen near 33rd and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Brooklyn Brown has been found safe. The 14-year-old had been last seen Nov. 16. The original missing person notice is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Brooklyn Brown was last seen on Nov....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fiserv Forum: Amazon’s Just Walk Out shopping experience
MILWAUKEE - Fiserv Forum will debut Amazon’s Just Walk Out shopping experience at the Bucks vs. Cavaliers game Wednesday, Nov. 16. This will be the first time Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One will be deployed in Wisconsin. Located outside of Section 119 on the main...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 3 men wounded near 35th and McKinley
MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Thursday, Nov. 17. According to police, the shooting happened near 35th and McKinley – but the victims were at different locations. A 51-year-old man was shot while walking. The other victims, ages 33 and 34, were driving when they were hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who stole more than $700 in clothing from Kohl's on 124th Street. The crime happened on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. Police said the man got away in a 2008-2009 Taurus with a temporary plate in the rear window. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee County open cases; 3 remaining
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks might have been sentenced for his crimes in Waukesha, but his time in the courtroom is far from over. That is because Brooks has three open cases in Milwaukee County. Two of the pending Brooks cases in Milwaukee surround a domestic violence incident. Brooks was actually...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old. What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Shokee Cleveland in custody, May homicide
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now in police custody for his alleged role in a fatal shooting near 44th and Concordia in early May. The accused is Shokee Cleveland – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth prison renderings, public input sought
MILWAUKEE - A youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills, would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing center. Governor Tony Evers' administration picked it in August. More city and state approvals are needed to transform the location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plane crash, baby delivery, fire and more keep fire department busy
DELAFIELD, Wis. - From a plane crash-landing on a golf course to a baby delivery and more, Lake Country Fire & Rescue was extraordinarily busy Tuesday, Nov. 15. For emergency responders, it's all in a day's work – it's just not usually so much packed into 12 hours. The...
Comments / 0