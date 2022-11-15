ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Bowl projections following Week 11

South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
Ducks drop several spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Everything was looking so great for the Oregon Ducks a week ago at this time. They held a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff, and the teams that needed to lose ahead of them — No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama — all ended up losing in the same weekend. With the latest release of rankings, it became clear that should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, there would be virtually no keeping them out of the playoff. College football is a fickle beast, isn’t it? As luck would have it, Oregon...
Tigers heading to the New Year's Six in these latest bowl projections

Sitting at 8-2 on the season with a division title in hand a shot at Georgia in the SEC Championship, LSU is thinking about the College Football Playoff right now. The Tigers need to win out to have a shot at making the final four, and even then, it’s not necessarily a given that they make the field. Still, this team seems well poised to reach the New Year’s Six in Brian Kelly’s first season for the first time since 2019.
