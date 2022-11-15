Read full article on original website
Bowl projections following Week 11
South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
College football bowl projections: Are the Pac-12's playoff hopes toast?
The Trojans are the only Pac-12 team with a shot of making the College Football Playoff after Oregon and UCLA lost in Week 11. And that shot is pretty good if USC keeps winning. USC has games against No. 16 UCLA and No. 18 Notre Dame remaining in the regular...
Texas AD wanted to hire Sonny Dykes instead of Steve Sarkisian?
The Texas Longhorns are in their second season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and things aren’t going great. After going 5-7 last season and having a six-game losing streak, the Longhorns are 6-4 this season. They lost to TCU on Saturday, and the offense looked putrid. Ahead of the...
Ducks drop several spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Everything was looking so great for the Oregon Ducks a week ago at this time. They held a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff, and the teams that needed to lose ahead of them — No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama — all ended up losing in the same weekend. With the latest release of rankings, it became clear that should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, there would be virtually no keeping them out of the playoff. College football is a fickle beast, isn’t it? As luck would have it, Oregon...
USC bowl game projections: forecasts go from playoff semifinals to the Vegas Bowl
Bowl projections are based on projected results. You can do the math here: If you think USC will win its next three games, you will probably put the Trojans in the College Football Playoff semifinals. If you think the Trojans will win the Pac-12 championship but lose to Notre Dame,...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
CFP Rankings Released: Georgia Remains on Top, Outsiders Include Tennessee
The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released by the College Football Playoff Committee and as expected, the Georgia Bulldogs remain on top of the polls. The Georgia Bulldogs have already clinched the SEC East and will be facing off against the LSU Tigers and are already ...
Tigers heading to the New Year's Six in these latest bowl projections
Sitting at 8-2 on the season with a division title in hand a shot at Georgia in the SEC Championship, LSU is thinking about the College Football Playoff right now. The Tigers need to win out to have a shot at making the final four, and even then, it’s not necessarily a given that they make the field. Still, this team seems well poised to reach the New Year’s Six in Brian Kelly’s first season for the first time since 2019.
