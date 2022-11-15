Read full article on original website
Round 3 of the 2022 high school football playoffs concludes tonight. The Alabama Independent School Association crowned its champions Thursday in Montgomery. Tonight we find out the 7A finalists and the 1A-6A semifinalists in the AHSAA. One team, Charles Henderson in Class 5A, punched its ticket to the semifinals Thursday night.
Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals
The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
This week in HS Sports: Tonight’s must-see Round 3 football playoff games
This is an opinion piece. I’m headed to Gulf Shores tonight to see the Class 5A, Region 1 rematch between Mark Hudspeth’s Dolphins and Jack French’s Faith Academy Rams. Gulf Shores won 22-12 way back on Sept. 2 on a field both coaches agreed was less than ideal due to several weeks of consistent rain before the game.
See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week
Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
Friday night roundup: Pleasant Grove wins in double OT; Oneonta, Piedmont, Coosa Christian win
Derrick Davis scored on a 4-yard run in the second overtime to lift host and No. 3-ranked Pleasant Grove to an emotional 41-38 Class 5A quarterfinal win over No. 7 Arab. The Spartans advance to the semifinals and a rematch with No. 4 Ramsay, which won the first meeting 21-14 on Sept. 8.
Saban: Ex-Alabama players saying culture slipped ‘hurts my heart’
The rumblings have been there for a few weeks now on social media. Former Alabama players -- to varying degrees -- are voicing their displeasure with their perception of a slipping culture within the Crimson Tide program. Losing consecutive road games to Tennessee and LSU was unthinkable for most of...
Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals
Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
Incredible performance by Homewood’s Woods Ray turns Saraland rout into thrilling finish
Woods Ray slowly left the stadium at Saraland High School and headed directly to Atlanta to catch a flight for New Hampshire and a recruiting visit at Dartmouth College. The Homewood senior had just completed his high school football career with one of the most memorable performances in the school’s long playoff history. His final play came up inches short of victory when he was stopped in overtime in a 57-56 overtime loss to Saraland, but that didn’t make the performance any less remarkable.
Muscle Shoals rolls past Gardendale, advances to semifinals for 1st time since 2013
Muscle Shoals took advantage of a special teams miscue by Gardendale and ran away with a 38-7 road victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Gardendale took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jonathan Harris’ 9-yard run at Driver Stadium, and the Trojans’ answered with a six-play, 74-yard drive to knot the game at 7-all on Devin Townsend’s 34-yard run.
Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again
Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
Gators Sleepwalking Against Vanderbilt, Trail 14-6 at Halftime
The Florida Gators trail 14-6 on the road against Vanderbilt at halftime.
Sacred Heart volleyball pulls off comeback to win Division 4 state championship over Athens
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart won its first ever state championship 14-25, 13-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-11 in a reverse sweep over Athens on Saturday. The first set started out very entertaining, with lots of long battles for points. Athens got the first run of the game to take a 9-5 ...
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
Another big loss to the West Virginia secondary.
Check out all the AHSAA, AISA scores from Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs
The Class 7A final is set for Nov. 30 in Auburn. The other classes (1A-6A) will decide their finalists next week. Here are this week’s scores from Round 3 of the AHSAA and AISA playoffs as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. AHSAA. CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS. Auburn 14,...
Saraland survives against Woods Ray, Homewood for wild 57-56 OT victory
Saraland is headed for a rematch with Region 1 rival Theodore with a spot in the Class 6A state championship game on the line. But first, everyone in attendance at Saraland High School Friday night needs time to come to grips with what they witnessed in the Spartans’ 57-56 overtime win over Homewood.
