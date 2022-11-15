ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals

The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
TROY, AL
AL.com

See the AHSAA Class 1A-6A state semifinal pairings for next week

Here is the playoff schedule for the AHSAA state semifinals next week. The schedule is compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. It may be updated following the AHSAA meeting later this morning. AHSAA SEMIFINALS. CLASS 6A. Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0) Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2) CLASS...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals

Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Incredible performance by Homewood’s Woods Ray turns Saraland rout into thrilling finish

Woods Ray slowly left the stadium at Saraland High School and headed directly to Atlanta to catch a flight for New Hampshire and a recruiting visit at Dartmouth College. The Homewood senior had just completed his high school football career with one of the most memorable performances in the school’s long playoff history. His final play came up inches short of victory when he was stopped in overtime in a 57-56 overtime loss to Saraland, but that didn’t make the performance any less remarkable.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Muscle Shoals rolls past Gardendale, advances to semifinals for 1st time since 2013

Muscle Shoals took advantage of a special teams miscue by Gardendale and ran away with a 38-7 road victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Friday night. Gardendale took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jonathan Harris’ 9-yard run at Driver Stadium, and the Trojans’ answered with a six-play, 74-yard drive to knot the game at 7-all on Devin Townsend’s 34-yard run.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
AL.com

Ham Barnett returns to ‘special’ place as St. Paul’s meets No. 1 Theodore again

Ham Barnett never planned to leave Theodore High School. He spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under head coach Eric Collier. “It was somewhere I wanted to be for a long time,” Barnett said. “Just being on campus on a daily basis, building relationships with the coaches and faculty and players there … it was a special time for me.”
THEODORE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy