Woods Ray slowly left the stadium at Saraland High School and headed directly to Atlanta to catch a flight for New Hampshire and a recruiting visit at Dartmouth College. The Homewood senior had just completed his high school football career with one of the most memorable performances in the school’s long playoff history. His final play came up inches short of victory when he was stopped in overtime in a 57-56 overtime loss to Saraland, but that didn’t make the performance any less remarkable.

SARALAND, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO