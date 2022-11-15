ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, VT

WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Holiday cheer returns to Church Street

Friday marked National Apple Cider Day, and there's no shortage of it in Vermont. Elissa Borden visited Waterbury's most famous cider makers for a visit.
WATERBURY, VT
VTDigger

After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard

After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
CHELSEA, VT
WCAX

1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area

When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Hundreds meet in Burlington to try solving the housing crisis

Killington Ski Resort under the *snow* gun for FIS inspection. First snowstorm of the season falls Wednesday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Hank

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Donating time to keep older Vermonters company

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now is the time of year when people are asked to donate their time, and volunteers are being recruited to spend time with older Vermonters. Age Well’s “Friendly Visitor” program is when a volunteer visits an older Vermonter to simply hang out for an amount of time of the pair’s choosing a week. Age Well is based in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
GRAND ISLE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Celebrating Vermont apple cider

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday marked National Apple Cider Day, and there’s no shortage of it in Vermont. Elissa Borden visited Waterbury’s most famous cider makers for a visit. Where there are apples, there is apple cider. And just like maple syrup, there’s no shortage of the sweet...
WATERBURY, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington to consider tighter restrictions for vacant, unsafe buildings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year. The proposed ordinance would encourage vacant and hazardous buildings to be torn down or fixed to allow for more housing.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Balint and Welch donate FTX campaign contributions to charity

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Senator-elect Peter Welch will donate the campaign contributions they received from a cryptocurrency executive whose exchange declared bankruptcy last week. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX sent Balint and Welch $2,900 each. Balint is giving her share to the Committee on...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Selectboard considers changing noise ordinance to ease town-gown tensions

In a contentious Town of Middlebury Selectboard meeting in late August, wherein several town residents gave public comment about issues related to off-campus student housing, mostly regarding noise and parties, some residents argued that the definition of student housing as having “four or more people” in the April 2022 Amendments to the Zoning & Subdivision Regulations should apply to the entire structure rather than per unit.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss

When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up.
BURLINGTON, VT

