PEABODY (WBZNewsRadio) - A new venue in Peabody offers up the cat lovers dream: cuddles and a cappuccino. The non-profit Kitty Cat Cafe & Adoption Lounge was started by Cora and Uri, a married couple who have visited 22 cat cafes around the world. With each visit, the married couple, became more inspired to open their own. After the loss of their cat Isabella and the pandemic, the couple began fostering cats, helping the felines find forever homes. Thus, the Kitty Cat Cafe & Adoption Lounge was born.

PEABODY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO