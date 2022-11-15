ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Ave. to expand affordable housing options

Denver acquires 2 motels along Colfax Avenue to expand affordable housing options 00:24

The City of Denver has acquired two motels along Colfax Avenue for future development for affordable housing or housing the unhoused. The Denver City Council approved the $983,000 contract to help acquire the Sand and Sage Motel and the Westerner Motel.

The properties are located on East Colfax Avenue near Yosemite Street.

The city said the acquisition is part of its effort to find shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Another option up for consideration is redeveloping the motels into affordable housing.

The Denver Gazette

Auditor's Office warns of critical staffing and vehicle issues ahead of Denver's Pay as you Go Trash collection

A new Denver trash collection program may be foundering before it launches. The pay as you throw program, approved by a split city council vote in June, faces an uphill battle as Denver's Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) may not be able to meet the program's requirements according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien. A report by O'Brien warns of unreliable vehicles, high rates...
DENVER, CO
