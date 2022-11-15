Says the guy who doesn't know the three branches of government about an ex-president that never learned the ropes during his four years occupying the White House.
Because failed football coaches and washed up reality TV stars are a perfect fit to represent our highly educated state. Jimbo Fisher/Gary Busey 2024!
He's never stuck with anything or anyone. Left 2 colleges after making million dollar contracts. He cares for nothing but himself and as far as tRump is concerned he thinks he'll give him power. He'll find out like the rest of them, tRump will use him up and spit him out when he's no longer of use to him. I'm sure he thinks his buddy won't do that to him but, make the wrong move tubby and the next Gallo's erected will be for you. It will be your name the traitors are chanting not Pence!!
