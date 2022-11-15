Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared
Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
Bham Now
Third Avenue Food Court development acquires two new buildings in Birmingham
Local attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster recently purchased two buildings along 3rd Avenue North, adjacent to the site of his new food truck court. Keep reading to learn more about the buildings and Guster’s plans for the area. About the Third Avenue Food Court. In September, Bham...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property
Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
Survey says Birmingham metro residents feel left behind in current economy
A survey released today by Alabama Arise and the Institute for Policy Studies shows that residents in the greater Birmingham metro area feel left behind in the current economy. ‘Alabama’s economy is growing, but ordinary people aren’t seeing the same changes to their bottom line,” said Marc Bayard, associate fellow...
Bham Now
3 reasons you’ll be wowed by Armour & Co’s dreamy apartments + event space
One of the most important decisions you can make is where you choose to come home to every day. Armour & Co has 20 charming lofts that foster the perfect blend of luxurious amenities, enviable views and modern city living. With a coffee shop and speakeasy on the way, plus a gorgeous panoramic rooftop event space, read on for more reasons why you’ll want to put your keys in the door + plan your next event here.
Bham Now
UNVEILING: Miss Fancy statue to be revealed at Avondale Park—join the party Dec. 10
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for… the unveiling of the new 15-foot bronze Miss Fancy statue. See the big reveal on Saturday, December 10 at 11AM and find details below. The story behind Miss Fancy. From the first whispers of a new Miss Fancy statue...
World Games still owes almost $1.4 million to hotels, BJCC
Organizers of The World Games 2022, which took place in Birmingham in July, have yet to satisfy all of its $14.1 million debt from the 10-day international event—including close to $1.4 million still owed to the Sheraton and Westin hotels, and the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). The outstanding...
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
wvtm13.com
Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans
Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
Bham Now
$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park
The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
wvtm13.com
Nationally known architect leads call to preserve Birmingham's historic Black sites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What we appreciate is often what we preserve, and nationally recognized architectural historian, Brent Leggs, says Americans have not always seen the value in landmarks tied to the African American experience. "I think our nation has yet have reverence for black history as American history," Leggs...
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
Birmingham Water Works helps 41 customers in one night as it works to resolve billing issues
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson called last night’s townhall a “success” and said the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) was able to resolve billing issues for 41 customers who attended. Between 6-8 p.m....
wvtm13.com
Public transit funds for Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $1.6 million grant to the Birmingham–Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide more transportation options by integrating land use and transportation planning in new or expanded transit project corridors.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
