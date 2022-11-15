ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alreporter.com

Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared

Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property

Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons you’ll be wowed by Armour & Co’s dreamy apartments + event space

One of the most important decisions you can make is where you choose to come home to every day. Armour & Co has 20 charming lofts that foster the perfect blend of luxurious amenities, enviable views and modern city living. With a coffee shop and speakeasy on the way, plus a gorgeous panoramic rooftop event space, read on for more reasons why you’ll want to put your keys in the door + plan your next event here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

World Games still owes almost $1.4 million to hotels, BJCC

Organizers of The World Games 2022, which took place in Birmingham in July, have yet to satisfy all of its $14.1 million debt from the 10-day international event—including close to $1.4 million still owed to the Sheraton and Westin hotels, and the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). The outstanding...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lakeshore offers free membership for military veterans

Lakeshore Foundation announced this week that U.S. military veterans qualify for free membership at its 45-acre campus in Homewood, thanks to new funding from the state. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who is chairman of the Military and Stability Commission, said the state legislature provided a grant worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state’s general fund to underwrite military membership at Lakeshore.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

$80M mixed-use development proposed near Railroad Park

The Birmingham City Council Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved incentives to build an $80 million mixed use development at the former Sherman Industries concrete site near Railroad Park. “It’s exciting to see Birmingham‘s investment in Railroad Park and Regions Field continue to pay dividends as private dollars transform the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20

It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Public transit funds for Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $1.6 million grant to the Birmingham–Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide more transportation options by integrating land use and transportation planning in new or expanded transit project corridors.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy