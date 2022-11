PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Officials responded to reports of a house explosion in the 400 block of Hart Street on Tuesday. According to crews at the scene, four people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, and all four were able to exit the home on their own. Two of the people inside were taken to a hospital with injuries. Officials say the house was split into multiple apartments.

PRINCETON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO