USDA Reminds Coleman County Farmers and Ranchers to Vote in Coleman County Committee Election
Coleman, TX, November, 2022 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Coleman County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5, 2022.
Panther Creek Student Council Can Food Drive
The Panther Creek Student Council had their can food drive. The elementary students that brought the most per class had a popcorn-movie day. The secondary that brought the most can foods had a pizza party and blocked the teacher of their choice. The lucky teacher was Mr. Bruce. The total for the can drive donated to the Coleman Senior Center was 872 cans. Great Job Panther Creek students and parents for your generosity!
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home
A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.
Two pets die after food on stove causes fire at Abilene mobile home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pets died after food on the stove caused a fire at an Abilene mobile home Friday morning. The fire happened at a home on the 600 block of Chapel Hill Road around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 15
On Thursday, November 10, Lt. Pete Bastardo spoke with a complainant. This was in regard to a suspect coming onto his property without permission. The complainant requested a trespass warning. Contact was made with the suspect, and he was issued a trespass warning for the property located at FM 3100.
Man Arrested for Stalking
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House
Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
Crime Reports: Suspicious pill found inside banana purchased at Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown […]
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery, or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
