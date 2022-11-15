ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Let YAFO Kitchen do the cooking this Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is just ONE WEEK away! Are you ready? Don’t fret, we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen here to help us out and show us a few things off their Thanksgiving to-go menu. MENU. Shawarma Turkey. Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese. Mashed Potatoes. Brussels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Roz Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral, passes away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roslyn Singleton, a Charlotte woman whose battle with brain cancer stole the hearts of millions around the country, died on Tuesday, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post. Singleton caught the attention of millions when Ray posted a viral video a few years ago...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've got a sunny, but chilly weekend ahead. Here are a few ways you can enjoy it in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and South End Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Choosing the perfect Christmas tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Next week is Thanksgiving, and then Christmas will be here before we know it! Jordan Seals from Pike Nurseries is here with some tips on how to choose the best, freshest Christmas tree.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Speedway Christmas 2022: Dates, times and admission info

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the Charlotte area's biggest holiday traditions is almost here. Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts Friday, Nov. 18. The annual event is always a hometown favorite, allowing families to drive on the track. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the display, which includes more than 4 million lights and music. In addition to the lights, Charlotte Motor Speedway shows movies on the big screen Speedway TV, plus the infield garage area includes vendors and displays for families to enjoy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ice skating is now open at the Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!. The Whitewater Center announced that the rink is now open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.
CHARLOTTE, NC

