FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
WCNC
Let YAFO Kitchen do the cooking this Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is just ONE WEEK away! Are you ready? Don’t fret, we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen here to help us out and show us a few things off their Thanksgiving to-go menu. MENU. Shawarma Turkey. Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese. Mashed Potatoes. Brussels...
Mooresville charity fighting food insecurity, helping to educate community
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside a Mooresville warehouse, what started as a simple soup kitchen in 1987 is now something much bigger. It's now a food bank, a food delivery service and a job training center. Feed NC serves about 150 people daily. On average, 50 new families apply a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
Nonprofit prepares hundreds of turkeys for families who need Thanksgiving dinner
CHARLOTTE — One in five people in our community don’t know where they are getting their next meal, which is a sobering statistic from Loaves and Fishes. “This summer, we were seeing a need at all time high so we order nearly doubled the turkeys year over year,” said Tina Postel with Loaves and Fishes Friendship Trays.
WCNC
Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
Charlotte couple featured in painting after getting engaged at the Goodyear House
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Emma Kenney left work to meet Mike Hanson for dinner at the Goodyear House in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood in October, she had a feeling something was up. He told her what he'd be wearing, which was out of character for him. She figured a proposal might be coming.
Thanksgiving savings: These are the best turkey prices we found in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown is on to Thanksgiving, and this week is the week to get all the ingredients necessary for the ultimate feast with friends or family. Turkey prices are up from last year, but there are still plenty of good discounts you can find for your Thanksgiving dinner.
'We never thought anything like this would happen to a child' | Charlotte family fights to bring orphaned niece to live with them from London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is facing a heartbreaking and unthinkable situation. The couple is trying to bring their British niece to live with them after she lost both of her parents from separate illnesses. But because she’s 16, the U.S. won’t allow it, leaving the orphaned teen...
Roz Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral, passes away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roslyn Singleton, a Charlotte woman whose battle with brain cancer stole the hearts of millions around the country, died on Tuesday, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post. Singleton caught the attention of millions when Ray posted a viral video a few years ago...
WBTV
Harris Teeter deals Nov. 16 - 23: Turkey, ham, pumpkin, butter, cranberry sauce
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With inflation raising the cost of traditional Thanksgiving foods, saving money where possible has become even more important for Americans. WBTV has put together a list of current sales on Thanksgiving staples at Harris Teeter. NOTE: Harris Teeter recently announced it was canceling side dish orders...
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've got a sunny, but chilly weekend ahead. Here are a few ways you can enjoy it in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and South End Food Truck Friday.
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
WCNC
Choosing the perfect Christmas tree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Next week is Thanksgiving, and then Christmas will be here before we know it! Jordan Seals from Pike Nurseries is here with some tips on how to choose the best, freshest Christmas tree.
Speedway Christmas 2022: Dates, times and admission info
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the Charlotte area's biggest holiday traditions is almost here. Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts Friday, Nov. 18. The annual event is always a hometown favorite, allowing families to drive on the track. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the display, which includes more than 4 million lights and music. In addition to the lights, Charlotte Motor Speedway shows movies on the big screen Speedway TV, plus the infield garage area includes vendors and displays for families to enjoy.
WBTV
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
'A Place To Call Home' | Autism Charlotte prepares to open new academy with help from the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need to help serve parents and their children living on the autism spectrum is growing all across the country and Autism Charlotte hopes the opening of a new resource center will help meet that need and increase success for students in the area. Since the...
WCNC
Ice skating is now open at the Whitewater Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!. The Whitewater Center announced that the rink is now open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Larry Sprinkle surprises the firefighter who saved him six years ago as the firefighter retires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six years after the wreck that almost took the life of Larry Sprinkle, he was able to thank the firefighter who saved him on a special day for that firefighter. On May 4, 2016, Sprinkle was driving on I-485 during the late afternoon rush, with traffic...
WBTV
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.
