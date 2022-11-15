Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Top runners could be difference in Mountain Brook, Hartselle playoff showdown
Mountain Brook and Hartselle have never met on the football field, but when the coaches check the videotape, something looks familiar. “They remind me of us, just wearing red jerseys,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “Their kids play very hard. They have great schemes. They are athletic, too. They are a good, solid football team.”
Village Living
Playoff Football Primer: Spartans host unbeaten Hartselle
The Spartans storm the field during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles. The stakes continue to rise, as the Class 6A quarterfinals and 7A semifinals are here. Another playoff episode of the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle opens season with hard-fought 60-55 win at Austin
DECATUR – The Hartselle Tigers held off an Austin fourth-quarter rally to pick up a 60-55 win over the host Black Bears on opening night for both teams. The Tigers led 12-8 at the end of the first, 32-27 at halftime and 49-41 at the end of the third.
theredstonerocket.com
Redstone workers fill ranks of prep football officials
As usual this year, many of the high school football officials in North Alabama are members of the Redstone workforce. The North Alabama Football Officials Association held its annual end-of-season banquet Nov. 7 in the Rocket City Tavern located at Redstone Gateway. Seventy people attended, including spouses. “We have 90...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle opens Deline era with a 61-51 win at Athens
ATHENS — The Hartselle Lady Tigers opened the season with a 61-51 win over Athens in the first game for new head coach Amber Deline. “I am proud of our effort and energy,” Deline said. “We have some things we need to work on, but this was a good start for us.”
Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens. The West Limestone High School basketball team will have a game with Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
WHNT-TV
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
WAFF
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
Hartselle Enquirer
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
WAAY-TV
Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker
Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
Madison City Schools program helps bus driver shortage
Alabama's school bus driver shortage continues — and the Alabama Community College System is working with local schools to try and help.
Whataburger to break ground on new location
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
Huntsville City Football Club fans excited about the team, not quite so much about the name
The announcement of the name of Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team resembled a rocket launch fitting of the city’s NASA heritage. The crowd of more than 1,200 at the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall last Wednesday counted down as they watched a video reveal the name Huntsville City Football Club, the team’s crest and blue, white and gold colors.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0