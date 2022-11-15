Read full article on original website
Broncos Legend Lays Out How he'd Fix Russell Wilson if Named Interim HC
Mark Schlereth as interim head coach of the Denver Broncos? If Jeff Saturday can do it...
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provides the saddest quote of all-time
In his first season as the Denver Broncos head coach, Nathaniel Hackett has his team at 3-6 through nine games.
The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football
A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
Fantasy football impact of Rams star Cooper Kupp’s ankle surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp entered the 2022-2023 NFL season as the premiere wide receiver in fantasy football. He posted historically hilarious numbers last season, winning the triple crown. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Despite the Rams’ struggles on...
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Downing, 42, was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson...
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Christian Watson gets help from Aaron Rodgers to achieve feat so rare no one had seen it in 68 years
Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is suddenly finding his groove — and the end zone. Although the Packers lost Thursday night at home to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, Watson at least came away with a memorable performance. Watson finished the game with 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions and six targets. He was the only one in the game who scored a touchdown for the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers seemingly having developed chemistry with the wideout out of North Dakota State.
Cowboys sign veteran DE Takk McKinley to practice squad
Another Dan Quinn alum is coming back for more. Free agent defensive end Takk McKinley has signed with the Dallas Cowboys and is set to join the practice squad. McKinley was a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2017 under Quinn’s tenure as head coach and saw 25 starts during his four-plus seasons in Atlanta. The UCLA product played in just four games last season with Cleveland.
Video of Vikings announcer going crazy has gone viral
Paul Allen has garnered the attention of Pat McAfee.
Reminder: First Place Minnesota Vikings Play on Thanksgiving
Soon it will be Thanksgiving, and all around the United States families will be gathering for some turkey and some football. For Minnesota Vikings fans, this Thanksgiving will be a bit more special as their favorite team is not only in first place but also hosting a Thanksgiving Day game.
Vikings Have Begun Practicing for Playoffs
Yet again, the Minnesota Vikings won a game in comeback fashion. Kirk Cousins orchestrated a drive that put them in position to win on the road, and Kevin O’Connell kept his team engaged. It’s because of how they have won that the Vikings are set up well to succeed in the end.
Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman on IR
Mecole Hardman’s absence will extend to at least five games. After missing the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars, the fourth-year wide receiver is now on IR. An abdominal injury will sideline Hardman, who has delivered some key contributions for the perennial AFC West kingpins this season. He will be eligible to return in Week 15.
Josh Allen will be limited in Wednesday’s practice
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen’s injured right elbow came out of last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings in a “good spot,” but the team doesn’t want him to overwork it at practice this week. McDermott told reporters at his Wednesday...
Meet Green Bay Packers Christian Watson’s Fiancée, Lakyn Adkins
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been named NFL Rookie of the Week for week 10 of the 2022 season. He is the second from the team to win the award this season and has a promising NFL future ahead of him. Watson has been a shining star off the field, too, as he proposed to his fiancée. Now fans are curious to know more about Christian Watson’s fiancée, Lakyn Adkins. So we delve into the background of the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife in this Lakyn Adkins wiki.
