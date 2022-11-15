ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Dana Hall McCain: Cadillac Williams and the power of character

This is an opinion column. People hunger for leaders with character, whether they realize it or not. The last two weeks at Auburn prove it true. I’ve been an Auburn fan all my life. My daddy was an Auburn man, and my brothers and I were Auburn kids on the playground when it wasn’t fun. Like, Doug Barfield levels of not fun. Then Pat Dye rode in from Wyoming and restored our self-respect, improving the playground dynamics for kids in Auburn shirts worldwide. For forty years, I’ve believed those pre-Dye depths of poor performance were forever behind us.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Updating Auburn’s football coaching search

Auburn athletic director John Cohen’s intention to reframe “Auburn being Auburn” is starting to reflect in his approach toward hiring a replacement for Bryan Harsin as the Tigers’ football coach. Cohen is going about the coaching search to replace Bryan Harsin with a subtle method that’s...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn AD John Cohen discusses coaching search, deadline for making a hire

John Cohen wants to know if a coach if right- or left-handed. That’s just one of the 58 items on his detailed checklist of questions and criteria to sort through during the process of identifying Auburn’s next head football coach. Why is that important for him to ask? As a left-hander and former coach, Cohen had to train himself to think like a right-handed player when working with middle infielders during his baseball coaching career.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Former 5-star recruit: Auburn's new facility is 'definitely top 3'

The best recruit on Auburn’s roster won’t get to enjoy the program’s flashy new facility for more than just a few months before he turns pro. But senior linebacker Owen Pappoe knows the value it holds for the future of the Tigers’ recruiting efforts. “Me being...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Takeaways from No. 13 Auburn’s 72-56 win against Texas Southern

Tempers flared early in the second half at Neville Arena after K.D. Johnson drew a hard foul on a fastbreak. A Texas Southern player stood over Johnson while he remained down on the floor. Then Auburn assistant Steven Pearl stepped onto the court to try to defuse the situation as Allen Flanigan came racing in, prepared to defend his teammate. When things finally settled down, Texas Southern’s Zytarious Mortle was tagged with a flagrant foul, sending Johnson to the line for two shots plus possession.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cadillac Williams is getting comfortable in driver’s seat at Auburn

Carnell Williams never aspired to be a head coach when he started his coaching career in 2016 at West Georgia as an offensive graduate assistant. He didn’t expect to be a head coach when he went to IMG Academy as an assistant coach or in 2019 when Guz Malzhan brought Williams on as a running back coach at his beloved alma mater.
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Auburn High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’

The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade:

On Nov. 5, 2005, I married Mike Wallace, the best man I have ever known. At the time, Mike was 46, and I was almost 43. So long before our wedding day arrived, most of our family and friends had probably given up on ever seeing either of us get married.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Marigold and Cadillac

Times are tough. There’s no denying it. Suffering isn’t hard to find, and if you dwell on it for more than a minute or two it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I have come to lean on these words more and more lately:
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Approves Contract For Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center

AUBURN — The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center is getting a facelift. The community center is not only being updated to be fully ADA-compliant, but is also getting an additional building which will include a multi-purpose room, dance studio and ceramics studio. The project will cost the city of...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
